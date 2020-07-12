All apartments in State College
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

Hampshire

626 South Pugh Street · (814) 292-1572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

626 South Pugh Street, State College, PA 16801
Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

STUDIO/1 BATH A-1

$866

Studio · 1 Bath

STUDIO/1 BATH B-1

$917

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1 BEDROOM/1 BATH A-1

$1,030

1 Bed · 1 Bath

1 BEDROOM/1 BATH B-1

$1,083

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hampshire.

Amenities

24hr laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
smoke-free community
smoke-free units
Unit Amenities
furnished
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
OFFERING UNFURNISHED AND FURNISHED STUDIO & ONE BEDROOM APARTMENTS

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: Equivalent to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250
limit:
rent: $35
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Only allowed if they are service or ESA
Parking Details: $70/month. $600 per year.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hampshire have any available units?
Hampshire offers studio floorplans starting at $866 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,030. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Hampshire have?
Some of Hampshire's amenities include 24hr laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hampshire currently offering any rent specials?
Hampshire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hampshire pet-friendly?
Yes, Hampshire is pet friendly.
Does Hampshire offer parking?
Yes, Hampshire offers parking.
Does Hampshire have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hampshire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hampshire have a pool?
No, Hampshire does not have a pool.
Does Hampshire have accessible units?
No, Hampshire does not have accessible units.
Does Hampshire have units with dishwashers?
No, Hampshire does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Hampshire have units with air conditioning?
No, Hampshire does not have units with air conditioning.
