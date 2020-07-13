All apartments in State College
Find more places like Falport Duplex.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
State College, PA
/
Falport Duplex
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Falport Duplex

623 & 625 West Nittany Avenue · (814) 200-0344
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
State College
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

623 & 625 West Nittany Avenue, State College, PA 16801
Holmes Foster

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

STUDIO/1 BATH A-1

$882

Studio · 1 Bath

STUDIO/1 BATH B-1

$925

Studio · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2 BEDROOM/1 BATH-1

$1,112

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Falport Duplex.

Amenities

24hr laundry
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
cable included
parking
smoke-free community
Unit Amenities
furnished
bathtub
cable included
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
One of State College's longest family run property management companies. From student housing to a home for your family, Falk Realty has a floor plan to meet your lifestyle! All of our properties are in the State College Borough and within walking distance to downtown and the Penn State Campus. *Disclaimer the pictures shown are of a tenant furnished unit and not a unit furnished by Falk
Realty.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: Equivalent to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
fee: $250
rent: $35
Dogs
restrictions: Only allowed if they are service or ESA
Parking Details: One space included in the rent.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Falport Duplex have any available units?
Falport Duplex offers studio floorplans starting at $882 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,112. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Falport Duplex have?
Some of Falport Duplex's amenities include 24hr laundry, cats allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Falport Duplex currently offering any rent specials?
Falport Duplex is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Falport Duplex pet-friendly?
Yes, Falport Duplex is pet friendly.
Does Falport Duplex offer parking?
Yes, Falport Duplex offers parking.
Does Falport Duplex have units with washers and dryers?
No, Falport Duplex does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Falport Duplex have a pool?
No, Falport Duplex does not have a pool.
Does Falport Duplex have accessible units?
No, Falport Duplex does not have accessible units.
Does Falport Duplex have units with dishwashers?
No, Falport Duplex does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Falport Duplex have units with air conditioning?
No, Falport Duplex does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Falport Duplex?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riviera
1231 South Allen Street
State College, PA 16801
Twin Towers
1218 South Allen Street
State College, PA 16801
Falport 1215
1215 South Allen Street
State College, PA 16801
Vairo Village
10 Vairo Blvd
State College, PA 16803
Briarwood Apartments
679 Waupelani Dr
State College, PA 16801
CSJV Apartments
406 South Corl Street
State College, PA 16801
Falport Corl
407 & 419/421 South Corl Street
State College, PA 16801
Parkview
127 East Hamilton Avenue
State College, PA 16801

Similar Pages

State College 1 BedroomsState College 2 Bedrooms
State College Apartments with ParkingState College Pet Friendly Places
State College Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Altoona, PAHollidaysburg, PA
Lock Haven, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsState College South
Orchard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity