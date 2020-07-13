Falport Duplex

Amenities

24hr laundry cats allowed 24hr maintenance cable included parking smoke-free community

Unit Amenities furnished bathtub cable included carpet microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community

One of State College's longest family run property management companies. From student housing to a home for your family, Falk Realty has a floor plan to meet your lifestyle! All of our properties are in the State College Borough and within walking distance to downtown and the Penn State Campus. *Disclaimer the pictures shown are of a tenant furnished unit and not a unit furnished by Falk

Realty.