Falport Duplex

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: Equivalent to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
fee: $250
rent: $35
Dogs
restrictions: Only allowed if they are service or ESA
Parking Details: One space included in the rent.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.