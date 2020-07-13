Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from CSJV Townhouses.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
guest parking
internet access
online portal
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
Parking Details: Surface lot $20/month.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does CSJV Townhouses have any available units?
CSJV Townhouses offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $916, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,052, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,260. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does CSJV Townhouses have?
Some of CSJV Townhouses's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is CSJV Townhouses currently offering any rent specials?
CSJV Townhouses is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is CSJV Townhouses pet-friendly?
Yes, CSJV Townhouses is pet friendly.
Does CSJV Townhouses offer parking?
Yes, CSJV Townhouses offers parking.
Does CSJV Townhouses have units with washers and dryers?
No, CSJV Townhouses does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does CSJV Townhouses have a pool?
No, CSJV Townhouses does not have a pool.
Does CSJV Townhouses have accessible units?
No, CSJV Townhouses does not have accessible units.
Does CSJV Townhouses have units with dishwashers?
Yes, CSJV Townhouses has units with dishwashers.
Does CSJV Townhouses have units with air conditioning?
Yes, CSJV Townhouses has units with air conditioning.