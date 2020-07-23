All apartments in State College
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

702 Glenn Road

702 Glenn Road · (814) 231-3100
Location

702 Glenn Road, State College, PA 16803
College Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 702 Glenn Road · Avail. Aug 7

$1,300

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
702 Glenn Road Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Duplex- College Heights - This three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath duplex is located in College Heights on Glenn Road, walking distance to PSU campus and downtown State College and comes with an attached one-car garage. All three bedrooms and full bathroom are located downstairs in the finished basement along with a washer and dryer. The monthly rent of $1,305 per month includes lawn care. The tenants are responsible for all other utilities (water, sewer, trash, electric, cable, internet, and snow removal). The main floor has hardwood flooring throughout and the heat source is electric. Pets negotiable with additional security deposit and monthly pet rent. The lease would begin on August 15, 2020, is student permitted, and allows for up to three unrelated tenants.

(RLNE3490698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Glenn Road have any available units?
702 Glenn Road has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 702 Glenn Road have?
Some of 702 Glenn Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Glenn Road currently offering any rent specials?
702 Glenn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Glenn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 Glenn Road is pet friendly.
Does 702 Glenn Road offer parking?
Yes, 702 Glenn Road offers parking.
Does 702 Glenn Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 Glenn Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Glenn Road have a pool?
No, 702 Glenn Road does not have a pool.
Does 702 Glenn Road have accessible units?
No, 702 Glenn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Glenn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 Glenn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Glenn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 Glenn Road does not have units with air conditioning.
