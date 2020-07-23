Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

702 Glenn Road Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Duplex- College Heights - This three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath duplex is located in College Heights on Glenn Road, walking distance to PSU campus and downtown State College and comes with an attached one-car garage. All three bedrooms and full bathroom are located downstairs in the finished basement along with a washer and dryer. The monthly rent of $1,305 per month includes lawn care. The tenants are responsible for all other utilities (water, sewer, trash, electric, cable, internet, and snow removal). The main floor has hardwood flooring throughout and the heat source is electric. Pets negotiable with additional security deposit and monthly pet rent. The lease would begin on August 15, 2020, is student permitted, and allows for up to three unrelated tenants.



(RLNE3490698)