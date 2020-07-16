All apartments in State College
Last updated June 26 2020 at 7:05 AM

600 East Irvin Avenue

600 East Irvin Avenue · (814) 404-3716
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 East Irvin Avenue, State College, PA 16801
Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 2 or 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom furnished duplex in State College. This unit is perfect for your work from home needs with multiple upstairs office locations and finished basement! Incredible access to downtown State College & PSU campus by foot or CATA.

Amenities & access included: central air, central heat, deck & yard access, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, storage abound and private attached garage, washer dryer, finished basement as bonus room, bedroom or additional office space.

Utilities included: water/sewer. No pets. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,250./ month rent. $2,250. security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 East Irvin Avenue have any available units?
600 East Irvin Avenue has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 600 East Irvin Avenue have?
Some of 600 East Irvin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 East Irvin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
600 East Irvin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 East Irvin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 600 East Irvin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in State College.
Does 600 East Irvin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 600 East Irvin Avenue offers parking.
Does 600 East Irvin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 East Irvin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 East Irvin Avenue have a pool?
No, 600 East Irvin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 600 East Irvin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 600 East Irvin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 600 East Irvin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 East Irvin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 East Irvin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 600 East Irvin Avenue has units with air conditioning.
