600 East Irvin Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing 2 or 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom furnished duplex in State College. This unit is perfect for your work from home needs with multiple upstairs office locations and finished basement! Incredible access to downtown State College & PSU campus by foot or CATA.



Amenities & access included: central air, central heat, deck & yard access, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, storage abound and private attached garage, washer dryer, finished basement as bonus room, bedroom or additional office space.



Utilities included: water/sewer. No pets. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,250./ month rent. $2,250. security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.