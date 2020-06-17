All apartments in State College
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:15 PM

458 East College Avenue, Unit #410

458 East College Avenue · (814) 238-1598
Location

458 East College Avenue, State College, PA 16801
Downtown State College

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 458 East College Avenue, Unit #509 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 458 East College Avenue, Unit #212 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 458 East College Avenue, Unit #208 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 have any available units?
458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 has 3 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 have?
Some of 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 currently offering any rent specials?
458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 pet-friendly?
No, 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in State College.
Does 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 offer parking?
Yes, 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 does offer parking.
Does 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 have a pool?
No, 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 does not have a pool.
Does 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 have accessible units?
No, 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 does not have accessible units.
Does 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 have units with dishwashers?
No, 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 has units with air conditioning.
