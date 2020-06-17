Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 have any available units?
458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 has 3 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 have?
Some of 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 currently offering any rent specials?
458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 pet-friendly?