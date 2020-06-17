All apartments in State College
222 West Beaver Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

222 West Beaver Avenue

222 West Beaver Avenue · (814) 238-1598
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 West Beaver Avenue, State College, PA 16801
Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 222 West Beaver Avenue, Unit #104 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
elevator
clubhouse
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
222 West Beaver Avenue, Unit #104 Available 08/19/20 Live that #collegelife at Beaver Plaza in Downtown State College - Located on Beaver Avenue just a block and a half from Allen Street, Beaver Plaza is at the center of everything #collegelife. This 7-story high rise is sandwiched between a pizzeria, a bar, a six-pack shop AND it's across the street from Target downtown and Starbucks. Need we say more? Oh, and it's two blocks from the Pattee Mall entrance to Penn State.

Apartment 104 is 2-bedroom, 1.5-bath first-floor unit. Laundry facilities are conveniently located on the ground floor along with secure bike storage (access upon request).

In addition to your neighbors at Margarita's Pizzeria, Chrome Liquor Lounge and Brewsky's Bottle Shops in the lower level, Beaver Plaza is also close to hot spots like the Federal Taphouse, Champs Downtown, Doggie's Pub, Zeno's, and the Phyrst. Nearby dining includes Green Bowl, Cozy Thai Bistro, Spats at the Grill, Mad Mex, and Penn Pide. And if you happen to need a quiet night in to study, grab what you need at McClanahan's Downtown Market or hit the books at Panera Bread just a block away. Beaver Plaza is also less than 2 blocks from the post office, CATA's Schlow Library bus stop, and several banks and ATMs, making it even easier to get around and get everything done.

Rent for Beaver Plaza covers basic cable, Internet, water, sewer, and refuse. Tenants are responsible for electric service, including heat (bill must be put in tenants' names).

Call us to start a conversation or use the buttons on this page to self-schedule a tour of this classic downtown apartment!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5266352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 West Beaver Avenue have any available units?
222 West Beaver Avenue has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 West Beaver Avenue have?
Some of 222 West Beaver Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, 24hr maintenance, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 West Beaver Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
222 West Beaver Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 West Beaver Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 222 West Beaver Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in State College.
Does 222 West Beaver Avenue offer parking?
No, 222 West Beaver Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 222 West Beaver Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 West Beaver Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 West Beaver Avenue have a pool?
No, 222 West Beaver Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 222 West Beaver Avenue have accessible units?
No, 222 West Beaver Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 222 West Beaver Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 West Beaver Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 West Beaver Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 222 West Beaver Avenue has units with air conditioning.
