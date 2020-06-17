Amenities

on-site laundry 24hr maintenance air conditioning elevator clubhouse bike storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access

222 West Beaver Avenue, Unit #104 Available 08/19/20 Live that #collegelife at Beaver Plaza in Downtown State College - Located on Beaver Avenue just a block and a half from Allen Street, Beaver Plaza is at the center of everything #collegelife. This 7-story high rise is sandwiched between a pizzeria, a bar, a six-pack shop AND it's across the street from Target downtown and Starbucks. Need we say more? Oh, and it's two blocks from the Pattee Mall entrance to Penn State.



Apartment 104 is 2-bedroom, 1.5-bath first-floor unit. Laundry facilities are conveniently located on the ground floor along with secure bike storage (access upon request).



In addition to your neighbors at Margarita's Pizzeria, Chrome Liquor Lounge and Brewsky's Bottle Shops in the lower level, Beaver Plaza is also close to hot spots like the Federal Taphouse, Champs Downtown, Doggie's Pub, Zeno's, and the Phyrst. Nearby dining includes Green Bowl, Cozy Thai Bistro, Spats at the Grill, Mad Mex, and Penn Pide. And if you happen to need a quiet night in to study, grab what you need at McClanahan's Downtown Market or hit the books at Panera Bread just a block away. Beaver Plaza is also less than 2 blocks from the post office, CATA's Schlow Library bus stop, and several banks and ATMs, making it even easier to get around and get everything done.



Rent for Beaver Plaza covers basic cable, Internet, water, sewer, and refuse. Tenants are responsible for electric service, including heat (bill must be put in tenants' names).



Call us to start a conversation or use the buttons on this page to self-schedule a tour of this classic downtown apartment!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5266352)