39 N WATER STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

39 N WATER STREET

39 North Water Street · No Longer Available
Location

39 North Water Street, Spring Grove, PA 17362
Spring Grove

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This nice home with 3 bedrooms and a huge bathroom is located in a quiet neighborhood! Under renovation, it will have new flooring, paint, kitchen, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

