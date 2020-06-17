Rent Calculator
Spring Grove, PA
39 N WATER STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
39 N WATER STREET
39 North Water Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
39 North Water Street, Spring Grove, PA 17362
Spring Grove
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This nice home with 3 bedrooms and a huge bathroom is located in a quiet neighborhood! Under renovation, it will have new flooring, paint, kitchen, and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 39 N WATER STREET have any available units?
39 N WATER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Spring Grove, PA
.
Is 39 N WATER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
39 N WATER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 N WATER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 39 N WATER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Spring Grove
.
Does 39 N WATER STREET offer parking?
No, 39 N WATER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 39 N WATER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 N WATER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 N WATER STREET have a pool?
No, 39 N WATER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 39 N WATER STREET have accessible units?
No, 39 N WATER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 39 N WATER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 N WATER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 N WATER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 N WATER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
