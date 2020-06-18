400 SOUTHMONT BOULEVARD

Amenities
Updated 3 bedroom Townhouse with eat-in kitchen includes appliances. Laundry provided in kitchen area. Living room & 1/2 bath on 1st floor. Bedrooms & full bath on 2nd floor. Covered front porch & rear patio. One-car carport. Storage shed behind carport. Electric baseboard heat, zoned. Rent is $750 per month plus utilities. Lawn care and snow removal of parking lot provided by owner. Tenant responsible for snow removal of sidewalks. No pets, non-smoking unit, 1 year lease, security deposit, credit & criminal check required. Ask for Virtual Tour!