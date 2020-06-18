All apartments in Southmont
400 SOUTHMONT BOULEVARD
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

400 SOUTHMONT BOULEVARD

400 Southmont Blvd · (814) 262-7653
Location

400 Southmont Blvd, Southmont, PA 15905
Southmont

Price and availability

Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom Townhouse with eat-in kitchen includes appliances. Laundry provided in kitchen area. Living room & 1/2 bath on 1st floor. Bedrooms & full bath on 2nd floor. Covered front porch & rear patio. One-car carport. Storage shed behind carport. Electric baseboard heat, zoned. Rent is $750 per month plus utilities. Lawn care and snow removal of parking lot provided by owner. Tenant responsible for snow removal of sidewalks. No pets, non-smoking unit, 1 year lease, security deposit, credit & criminal check required. Ask for Virtual Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

