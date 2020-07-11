/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:04 AM
15 Apartments for rent in South Coatesville, PA with washer-dryer
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1064 WAYNE AVENUE
1064 Wayne Avenue, South Coatesville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
35024 sqft
This is a 62+ community . . . . . . Development is known as Hampshire Town Houses on Wayne Avenge off West Chester Road in South Coatesville. This unit is a 1st floor flat.
Results within 1 mile of South Coatesville
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
13 Units Available
Millview Apartment Homes
100 Cobblestone Dr, Coatesville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1095 sqft
Nestled high on a wooded hillside in picturesque Chester County, Millview Apartment Homes boasts contemporary designs with bright and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans.
Results within 5 miles of South Coatesville
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
28 Units Available
The Preserve at Milltown
500 Meadowlake Dr, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1215 sqft
Located close to I-476 and SEPTA train line, which offers hassle-free access to Exton Square Mall. Furnished homes with individual climate control, private entrances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:18am
12 Units Available
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd, Thorndale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1500 sqft
The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
104 BROOKHAVEN LANE
104 Brookhaven Lane, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
4684 sqft
As upon entering 104 Brookhaven Lane, a large 2-story colonial located in sought after Hopewell sub-division in East Brandywine township, you will notice the many upgrades to this 4,684 sq. ft. home.
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1887 BOULDER DR
1887 Boulder Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2095 sqft
Brand New Townhouse, be the first one to live in, a new town home community perfectly situated between Downingtown and West Chester, Minutes away from Throndale/Paoli Train station with direct trains Philadelphia downtown.
Results within 10 miles of South Coatesville
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
0 PAR LANE
0 Park Lane, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1920 sqft
Fabulous Applecross Country Club location! Club House, Indoor/Out Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Miles of Walking & Biking Trails, & a 18 Hole Nicklaus Designed Golf Course with Restaurant/Bar.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
35 W LANCASTER AVENUE
35 West Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
7717 sqft
2nd floor, 3-bedroom apartment in the heart of Downingtown. Includes heart, water, sewer. Parking is an issue, only one space for 1 car.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
441 E LANCASTER AVENUE
441 East Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1500 sqft
Are you looking for an apartment you can call home?2nd Floor Unit in Building. Pet Free Rental, No Special Programs, High Quality Tenant. Bright fresh paint and clean. 3 Bed 2 Bath Unit with Hardwood Floors Throughout, Hall Full Bath and Master Bath.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
410 WASHINGTON AVE
410 Washington Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
This remarkable semi-detached twin on the East side of Downingtown is a complete remodel and going to be a fabulous place to call home. Owners are job transferring and renting to one lucky tenant.
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
409 N ORCHARD STREET
409 N Orchard St, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2021 sqft
Visit this home virtually. Copy & Paste this link into your browser --> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nusnDVzxKqG - Welcome to 409 N. Orchard Street in the brand new community of East Village located in Downingtown Borough.
1 of 7
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
111 TULSK ROAD
111 Tulsk Rd, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2000 sqft
Luxury Rental in Avon Grove School. Model home, end unit, granite, stainless steel, whole house speaker system, tray ceiling, luxury master bath, hardwood floors throughout. What more could you want in this fantastic new community! Deck & Patio.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
510 WELLINGTON SQUARE
510 Wellington Square, Eagleview, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2280 sqft
Rare Rental opportunity at Chester County's premier luxury condominium - Wellington at Eagleview . Fabulous Palmetto corner end unit with ~2284 interior square feet of luxury living space. Features 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
18 KENNEDY DR
18 Kennedy Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome to 18 Kennedy Circle, located in Bell Tavern! This 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhouse in Downingtown East School District is ready for you to move into! There is a large Great Room with a gas fireplace and newly shampooed carpets.