South Coatesville, PA
1064 WAYNE AVENUE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:07 AM

1064 WAYNE AVENUE

1064 Wayne Avenue · (610) 873-8730
Location

1064 Wayne Avenue, South Coatesville, PA 19320

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 35024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
courtyard
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
This is a 62+ community . . . . . . Development is known as Hampshire Town Houses on Wayne Avenge off West Chester Road in South Coatesville. This unit is a 1st floor flat. Very nice, well located, quiet community with easy access to major routes, shopping, parks & they cut the grass, take care of all outside maintenance, including snow & trash removal. Spacious layouts & ample parking make this community a pleasure to come home to. Professionally landscaped courtyard to relax in & coin-operated washers & dryers on site. ***** Application, credit report & references required ***** Tenant must carry renters insurance ***** No pets ***** No smoking inside the buildings *****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 WAYNE AVENUE have any available units?
1064 WAYNE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1064 WAYNE AVENUE have?
Some of 1064 WAYNE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 WAYNE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1064 WAYNE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 WAYNE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1064 WAYNE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Coatesville.
Does 1064 WAYNE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1064 WAYNE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1064 WAYNE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1064 WAYNE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 WAYNE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1064 WAYNE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1064 WAYNE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1064 WAYNE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 WAYNE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1064 WAYNE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1064 WAYNE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1064 WAYNE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
