1064 WAYNE AVENUE

This is a 62+ community . . . . . . Development is known as Hampshire Town Houses on Wayne Avenge off West Chester Road in South Coatesville. This unit is a 1st floor flat. Very nice, well located, quiet community with easy access to major routes, shopping, parks & they cut the grass, take care of all outside maintenance, including snow & trash removal. Spacious layouts & ample parking make this community a pleasure to come home to. Professionally landscaped courtyard to relax in & coin-operated washers & dryers on site. ***** Application, credit report & references required ***** Tenant must carry renters insurance ***** No pets ***** No smoking inside the buildings *****