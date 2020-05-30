All apartments in Souderton
60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10

60 South County Line Road · (215) 723-0901
Location

60 South County Line Road, Souderton, PA 18964

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Top Floor
Nestled in the heart of Souderton, Pennsylvania, lies a 55+ community called Indian Valley Apartments. The property consists of 54 units with select studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments, amongst five quaint colonial style buildings. Managed by Grosse and Quade Management Company, Indian Valley prides itself on quality living in a convenient location. Indian Valley Apartments is located just off Route 309 and only a short drive from I-476, I-78, and Route 202. Locally there are numerous shopping centers with grocery stores, restaurants, fitness clubs, drug stores and retail stores to provide everything you need within a small radius.

Property Features
• Great location near Route 309, shopping centers, public transportation
• Swimming pool
• Extra storage in each building
• Laundry facilities in each building
• Ample parking
• On-site management and maintenance
• Snow removal and landscaping included
• Mailboxes located inside each building
• Controlled access entry to each building
• Small pets allowed

Apartment Features
• Heat, hot water, sewer and trash included
• Spacious closets
• Zoned air conditioning
• Frost-free refrigerator and electric stove
• Garbage disposal
• Ceiling fan
• Numerous cabinets in every kitchen
• Double wide, tilt-in windows
• Linen closet
• Neutral colors
• Wall-to-wall plush carpeting

Apply at: https://indianvalley.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10 have any available units?
60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10 have?
Some of 60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10 currently offering any rent specials?
60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10 is pet friendly.
Does 60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10 offer parking?
Yes, 60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10 does offer parking.
Does 60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10 have a pool?
Yes, 60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10 has a pool.
Does 60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10 have accessible units?
No, 60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10 does not have accessible units.
Does 60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10 has units with air conditioning.
