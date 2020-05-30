60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10

Amenities

Nestled in the heart of Souderton, Pennsylvania, lies a 55+ community called Indian Valley Apartments. The property consists of 54 units with select studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments, amongst five quaint colonial style buildings. Managed by Grosse and Quade Management Company, Indian Valley prides itself on quality living in a convenient location. Indian Valley Apartments is located just off Route 309 and only a short drive from I-476, I-78, and Route 202. Locally there are numerous shopping centers with grocery stores, restaurants, fitness clubs, drug stores and retail stores to provide everything you need within a small radius.



Property Features

• Great location near Route 309, shopping centers, public transportation

• Swimming pool

• Extra storage in each building

• Laundry facilities in each building

• Ample parking

• On-site management and maintenance

• Snow removal and landscaping included

• Mailboxes located inside each building

• Controlled access entry to each building

• Small pets allowed



Apartment Features

• Heat, hot water, sewer and trash included

• Spacious closets

• Zoned air conditioning

• Frost-free refrigerator and electric stove

• Garbage disposal

• Ceiling fan

• Numerous cabinets in every kitchen

• Double wide, tilt-in windows

• Linen closet

• Neutral colors

• Wall-to-wall plush carpeting



Apply at: https://indianvalley.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp