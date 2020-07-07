All apartments in Souderton
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:00 PM

23 N Front St

23 North Front Street · (267) 421-7326
Location

23 North Front Street, Souderton, PA 18964

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1599 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Large and lovely this 3 bed/1 bathroom first floor level unit includes a private outdoor deck. First floor private front and back doors. In unit w/d hookup, original hardwood flooring refinished. Large kitchen with walk in pantry. This also includes a private large deck outside of kitchen to sit out on warm summer nights and backyard, with on lot parking. This unit also includes living room and back and front private entrances. This unit has economical zoned electric baseboard heating and its own water heater. Charming updated vintage building close to center of town and many conveniences, walking distance to elementary school and park and local pool. Close to other shopping areas as well and many main routes are nearby,
Pets allowed with extra fee(s). certain breeds are restricted. $1595/month includes trash and parking. call 267-421-7326 for an appointment ,we practice social distancing so you will be able to tour the apartment yourself

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 N Front St have any available units?
23 N Front St has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 N Front St have?
Some of 23 N Front St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 N Front St currently offering any rent specials?
23 N Front St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 N Front St pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 N Front St is pet friendly.
Does 23 N Front St offer parking?
Yes, 23 N Front St offers parking.
Does 23 N Front St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 N Front St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 N Front St have a pool?
Yes, 23 N Front St has a pool.
Does 23 N Front St have accessible units?
No, 23 N Front St does not have accessible units.
Does 23 N Front St have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 N Front St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 N Front St have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 N Front St does not have units with air conditioning.
