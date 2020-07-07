23 N Front St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Large and lovely this 3 bed/1 bathroom first floor level unit includes a private outdoor deck. First floor private front and back doors. In unit w/d hookup, original hardwood flooring refinished. Large kitchen with walk in pantry. This also includes a private large deck outside of kitchen to sit out on warm summer nights and backyard, with on lot parking. This unit also includes living room and back and front private entrances. This unit has economical zoned electric baseboard heating and its own water heater. Charming updated vintage building close to center of town and many conveniences, walking distance to elementary school and park and local pool. Close to other shopping areas as well and many main routes are nearby,

Pets allowed with extra fee(s). certain breeds are restricted. $1595/month includes trash and parking. call 267-421-7326 for an appointment ,we practice social distancing so you will be able to tour the apartment yourself