1575 Allegheny Dr

Amenities
NO Showings until 6/15/2020! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Colonial Home! Features Beautiful Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Lovely Backsplash & Nice Flooring. Eat In Kitchen Leads onto Huge Deck, perfect for Grilling & Entertaining! Living Room, Family Room w/ Propane Fireplace & Powder Room Complete the First Floor. Large Master Bedroom w/ 2 Closets, Private Bathroom with Tub, Separate Shower, 2 Additional Bedrooms & Full Bath Upstairs. Don't forget about 2 Car Garage, and over 1 acre.