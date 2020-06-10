All apartments in Sierra View
Find more places like 1575 Allegheny Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sierra View, PA
/
1575 Allegheny Dr
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:30 PM

1575 Allegheny Dr

1575 Allegheny Drive · (570) 402-7767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1575 Allegheny Drive, Sierra View, PA 18610

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
NO Showings until 6/15/2020! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Colonial Home! Features Beautiful Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Lovely Backsplash & Nice Flooring. Eat In Kitchen Leads onto Huge Deck, perfect for Grilling & Entertaining! Living Room, Family Room w/ Propane Fireplace & Powder Room Complete the First Floor. Large Master Bedroom w/ 2 Closets, Private Bathroom with Tub, Separate Shower, 2 Additional Bedrooms & Full Bath Upstairs. Don't forget about 2 Car Garage, and over 1 acre.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1575 Allegheny Dr have any available units?
1575 Allegheny Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1575 Allegheny Dr have?
Some of 1575 Allegheny Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1575 Allegheny Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1575 Allegheny Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 Allegheny Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1575 Allegheny Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sierra View.
Does 1575 Allegheny Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1575 Allegheny Dr does offer parking.
Does 1575 Allegheny Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1575 Allegheny Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 Allegheny Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1575 Allegheny Dr has a pool.
Does 1575 Allegheny Dr have accessible units?
No, 1575 Allegheny Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 Allegheny Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1575 Allegheny Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1575 Allegheny Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1575 Allegheny Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1575 Allegheny Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PABethlehem, PAEaston, PADoylestown, PAWilkes-Barre, PAPhillipsburg, NJHarleysville, PAEmmaus, PAMacungie, PAPerkasie, PA
Newton, NJHatfield, PAWashington, NJFlemington, NJSellersville, PABreinigsville, PAChalfont, PADublin, PAPen Argyl, PABangor, PA
East Stroudsburg, PAWilson, PAScranton, PASummit Hill, PASaw Creek, PADunmore, PAKingston, PAPanther Valley, NJHigh Bridge, NJSouderton, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeSussex County Community College
Lehigh University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity