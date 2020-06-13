Apartment List
20 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Shrewsbury, PA

Finding an apartment in Shrewsbury that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D
5 South Main Street, Shrewsbury, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
5 S Main Street, Unit 2D, SHREWSBURY - DOWNTOWN SHREWSBURY - 2nd floor 1 bedroom in charming brick multi-unit building with living room,, kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator, bathroom with shower only. 1 AC window unit provided.

1 Unit Available
16 Lexington Dr.
16 Lexington Drive, Shrewsbury, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
Single Family Home - Well located Shrewsbury Borough home close to RT 83 for easy commute. This ranch style home offers a very large 19'1" x 13' Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, Kitchen measuring 11'5" x 9'10".
Results within 5 miles of Shrewsbury

1 Unit Available
106 Waneta St
106 Waneta Street, New Freedom, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1240 sqft
Large renovated 3 bedroom W/ garage - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 Unit Available
37 Main St. 2nd Floor
37 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
37 Main St. 2nd Floor Available 07/03/20 2nd floor Apartment - This 2 bedroom apartment can have the 2nd bedroom used as a bedroom or study (we call it a bedroom here-this room does not have a closet).

1 Unit Available
37 Main St. 1st Floor
37 Main St, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
37 Main St.

1 Unit Available
2 Enterprise St. Apt. A
2 Enterprise St, Glen Rock, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
Apartment 2nd fl - Located in Glen Rock Borough this 1 Bedroom apartment is conveniently located above laundromat. 16' x 12'8" Living Rm, 9'5" x 17'11" Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. There are hardwood floors. (RLNE5807636)
Results within 10 miles of Shrewsbury

1 Unit Available
50 Kings Way
50 Kings Way, Stewartstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Stewartstown - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home in Stewartstown Borough. Large 153? x 96? Living Room, 9' x 85? Dining Rm, Kitchen with appliances measures 102? x 8'. Large unfinished basement w/washer/dryer hookups.

Red Lion
1 Unit Available
830 Lantern Ct.
830 Lantern Court, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
DALLASTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT! NEW CONSTRUCTION! - NEW CONSTRUCTION! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo! Features open floor plan and eat in kitchen! Central air! 1 car garage! Nice deck! Lawn care and snow removal included.

1 Unit Available
4218 Messersmith Road
4218 Messersmith Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2 Story Home - Old Farm House style 2 story home in Codorus Township. Very large 20'6" x 11' Living Room, Eat In Kitchen measuring 15'8" x 12'. The 3rd bedroom is a walk thru room. Large 25 x 25' cement basement.

Red Lion
1 Unit Available
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B
407 West Broadway, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
4 Bedrooms
Ask
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B Available 06/30/20 Red Lion SD - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located at the intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue in Red Lion. It is on the top level and on one floor.

1 Unit Available
7113 Sticks School Road
7113 Sticks School Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Single Family Home - Unique Stone and Log home sitting on a 1 acre lot in Codorus Township. Offering 19'6" x 15' Living Room, Separate Dining Room, 12' x 12' Kitchen with appliances. Beautifully restored. Woodstove in stone fireplace, Shed.

Jacobus
1 Unit Available
226 N Main St
226 North Main Street, Jacobus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1464 sqft
226 N Main St Available 07/01/20 Coming July 1st!! - Available 7/1!! Dallastown School District!! Under renovation! Old Colonial style 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths.

1 Unit Available
3908 Tunnel Hill Rd. Apt 2
3908 Tunnel Hill Rd, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
3908 Tunnel Hill Rd. Apt 2 Available 07/10/20 Apartment - North Codorus Township apartment featuring 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, 12'8" x 15'7" Living Room, 12' x 10' 6" Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. (RLNE5848750)

1 Unit Available
3533 Messersmith Road Apt. 2
3533 Messersmith Road, York County, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
3533 Messersmith Road Apt. 2 Available 09/04/20 Apartment - Located in North Codorus Township/Spring Grove Schools. This 1 bedroom apartment also features an 11'3" x 16'3" Living Room, and kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. (RLNE5845380)

1 Unit Available
219 Beck Road
219 Beck Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
219 Beck Road Available 06/30/20 Town Home - This end of row town home is located in Springfield Township/Dallastown Schools. Home has a large 20' x 14' Living Rm, Kitchen with appliances measuring 7'6" x 7'2". Concrete walk out basement.

1 Unit Available
453 Summit Dr.
453 Summit Drive, Red Lion, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,575
Single Family Home - Great Red Lion Borough location and lovely setting surrounds this split level home. Big 21'3" x 12'9" Living Room, Separate Dining Room, 13' x 11' Kitchen with oven/range and dishwasher. 17'4" x 13' Family Room.

Spry
1 Unit Available
304 DEW DROP ROAD
304 Dew Drop Road, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
936 sqft
Dallastown Schools ~ Cozy 2 bedroom house. Living room and eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Bathroom with tub/shower combination. Deck off of kitchen, yard, 1 car garage and 1 off street parking space. Washer/dryer courtesy only.

1 Unit Available
1037 PIN OAK LANE
1037 Pin Oak Ln, York County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4315 sqft
BE THE 1ST TO LIVE IN THIS STUNNING, BRAND NEW, 5BR/4.5 BATH COLONIAL WITH 3-CAR GARAGE ON PREMIUM LOT IN REGENT'S GLEN'S BOX HILL SECTION. MINUTES FROM I-83 , WELLSPAN YORK HOSPITAL, YORK COLLEGE.

1 Unit Available
3914 Tunnel Hill Rd. Apt. #3
3914 Tunnel Hill Rd, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Apartment - Located in North Codorus Township this apartment is located in a complex that offers a convenient location. 13'3" x 15'1" Living room, 9'11" x 7'8" Kitchen w/oven-range and refrigerator. (RLNE5562633)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Shrewsbury, PA

Finding an apartment in Shrewsbury that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

