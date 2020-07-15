Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:16 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Shrewsbury, PA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
18 N. Main St
18 North Main Street, Shrewsbury, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
18 N. Main St Available 07/30/20 Single Family Home - Well located Shrewsbury Borough home. Close to RT I83 and all points South. 14'7" x 11' Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, 7'1" x 7'3" Kitchen, Full cement basement.
Results within 1 mile of Shrewsbury

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
64 HERITAGE COURT
64 Heritage Ct, Railroad, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway. Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.
Results within 5 miles of Shrewsbury

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
16134 Reese Road
16134 Reese Road, New Freedom, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Single Family Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in New Freedom Borough.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Main Street
127 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Town Home - Located in Glen Rock Borough this 3 story townhouse is loaded with charm and has a big 15'5" x 12' Living Rm, 10'8" x 11'4" Kitchen with appliances. Family room measuring 16'8" x 15'9", Den measures 15'6" x 12'. Hardwood floors.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
12934 Glen Brook
12934 Glen Brook Ct, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautifully redone 2 Story in Glen Rock - Completely redone interior. Brand New Stainless Steel appliances. Large wraparound deck. 1 car garage & additional off-street parking. Southern School District.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
16103 Reese Rd 2nd floor
16103 Reese Road, New Freedom, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
16103 Reese Rd 2nd floor Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home - Located in New Freedom Borough this town home features a big 19'3" x 19' living room, Eat in Kitchen measuring 16'11" x 8'1" with doors to 20 x 20' deck, Lower level Family room is
Results within 10 miles of Shrewsbury

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Fulton Ave
10 Fulton Avenue, Stewartstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Ranch style - Located in Stewartstown Borough this ranch home offers beautiful hardwood floors in most of 1st floor. 17'10" x 12'7" Living Room, Separate Dining, 12'2" x 11'1" Kitchen with appliances. Some replacement windows.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
830 Lantern Ct.
830 Lantern Court, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
DALLASTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT! NEW CONSTRUCTION! - NEW CONSTRUCTION! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo! Features open floor plan and eat in kitchen! Central air! 1 car garage! Nice deck! Lawn care and snow removal included.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Spry
5 SHADY TREE COURT
5 Shady Tree Court, Spry, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Located in the preferred Dallastown School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave Included Electric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.Central Air Conditioning with gas heat.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
245 S. Pleasant Avenue
245 South Pleasant Avenue, Dallastown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
245 S.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Jacobus
226 N Main St
226 North Main Street, Jacobus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1464 sqft
Dallastown School District! - Dallastown School District!! Old Colonial style 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths. Fully fenced in yard on about 1 acre of land! Master bedroom with balcony!! Stainless Steel Stove and Fridge. Laundry with washer and dryer.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
419 E Main Street
419 East Main Street, Dallastown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
419 E Main Street Available 08/10/20 Single Family Home - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Dallastown Borough home featuring a 16'7" x 13' Living Rm, 11'3" x 8'6" Kitchen, 2nd floor balcony, Finished basement, 2 car garage. (RLNE4824821)

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6767 CLUB FARM ROAD
6767 Club Farm Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
6767 CLUB FARM ROAD Available 08/01/20 SPECIAL RESTRICTIONS! 6767 Club Farm Road, York (Springfield Township) - SPECIAL RESTRICTIONS! ON GAMING GROUNDS WITH GUNS AND DOGS Enjoy the beauty of country living on a large gaming park with gun range and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Shrewsbury, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Shrewsbury renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

