5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D

5 S Main Street, Unit 2D, SHREWSBURY - DOWNTOWN SHREWSBURY - 2nd floor 1 bedroom in charming brick multi-unit building with living room,, kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator, bathroom with shower only. 1 AC window unit provided. Wood floors in living room and bedroom. Vinyl flooring in kitchen and bath. 1 parking space in rear lot (possible garage to rent $175/mo). Not handicap accessible, NO SHOVELING. NO YARD WORK. Convenient to downtown Shrewsbury, laundry and close to Constitution Plaza Shopping Center on Constitution Avenue.



UTILITIES: Tenant pays Electric only. Renter's insurance is required.



AMENITIES: Stove and Refrigerator



NO SMOKING. WILL NOT GO SECTION 8.



Possible cat or small dog with references and pet security deposit and monthly rent fee.



To arrange a showing, E-mail tgurreri@ahpm.biz or call Teresa at (717) 690-1857



(RLNE5582842)