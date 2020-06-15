All apartments in Shrewsbury
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D

5 South Main Street · (717) 690-1857
Location

5 South Main Street, Shrewsbury, PA 17361

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D · Avail. now

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
garage
5 S Main Street, Unit 2D, SHREWSBURY - DOWNTOWN SHREWSBURY - 2nd floor 1 bedroom in charming brick multi-unit building with living room,, kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator, bathroom with shower only. 1 AC window unit provided. Wood floors in living room and bedroom. Vinyl flooring in kitchen and bath. 1 parking space in rear lot (possible garage to rent $175/mo). Not handicap accessible, NO SHOVELING. NO YARD WORK. Convenient to downtown Shrewsbury, laundry and close to Constitution Plaza Shopping Center on Constitution Avenue.

UTILITIES: Tenant pays Electric only. Renter's insurance is required.

AMENITIES: Stove and Refrigerator

NO SMOKING. WILL NOT GO SECTION 8.

Possible cat or small dog with references and pet security deposit and monthly rent fee.

To arrange a showing, E-mail tgurreri@ahpm.biz or call Teresa at (717) 690-1857

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5582842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D have any available units?
5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D have?
Some of 5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D currently offering any rent specials?
5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D is pet friendly.
Does 5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D offer parking?
Yes, 5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D does offer parking.
Does 5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D have a pool?
No, 5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D does not have a pool.
Does 5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D have accessible units?
Yes, 5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D has accessible units.
Does 5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D has units with air conditioning.
