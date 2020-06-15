Amenities

144 MAIN ST Available 09/01/20 144 MAIN STREET, SHOEMAKERSVILLE - Welcome Home! This 3-Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Townhome is located in Shoemakersville, Berks County.



Off-Street parking and washer/dryer hook-ups are available.



The Tenant is responsible for Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, and Trash. The heat source is Gas. Partial snow and Lawncare is included with rent.



PETS? Sorry, no pets allowed.



Hamburg School District



Applications required prior to showing.



Application process

1) $35 application fee per person

2) Credit & background report ran

3) Total verifiable income must be 3-4 times the rent amount

4) Minimum 1 month Security Deposit required

5) Online application available at www.ahpm.biz, click available rentals, find the property, click apply



Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.



Don't miss out on this fabulous opportunity and schedule a showing TODAY!



CONTACT: JEANINE CASSANO 484-202-6684



