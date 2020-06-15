All apartments in Shoemakersville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

144 MAIN ST

144 Main St · (717) 295-7368
Location

144 Main St, Shoemakersville, PA 19555

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 144 MAIN ST · Avail. Sep 1

$895

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
144 MAIN ST Available 09/01/20 144 MAIN STREET, SHOEMAKERSVILLE - Welcome Home! This 3-Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Townhome is located in Shoemakersville, Berks County.

Off-Street parking and washer/dryer hook-ups are available.

The Tenant is responsible for Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, and Trash. The heat source is Gas. Partial snow and Lawncare is included with rent.

PETS? Sorry, no pets allowed.

Hamburg School District

Applications required prior to showing.

Application process
1) $35 application fee per person
2) Credit & background report ran
3) Total verifiable income must be 3-4 times the rent amount
4) Minimum 1 month Security Deposit required
5) Online application available at www.ahpm.biz, click available rentals, find the property, click apply

Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.

Don't miss out on this fabulous opportunity and schedule a showing TODAY!

CONTACT: JEANINE CASSANO 484-202-6684

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4252463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

