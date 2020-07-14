All apartments in Shippensburg
The Creek - College Living
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

The Creek - College Living

2 Morningstar Ln · (717) 839-5846
Location

2 Morningstar Ln, Shippensburg, PA 17257

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7003B · Avail. now

$399

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 300 sqft

Unit 6002B · Avail. now

$399

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 300 sqft

Unit 6003A · Avail. now

$399

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Creek - College Living.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
basketball court
bbq/grill
game room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
The best student living option in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. Our friendly community is the perfect place for college students to kick back and relax between classes. With Shippensburg University 3 blocks away, our campus shuttle, cable-ready, roommate matchmaking, and the option of fully furnished apartments. We make life as convenient as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $50 Application fee, $150 Administration fee
Deposit: Surety bond $87.50
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
rent: $20
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $20
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Creek - College Living have any available units?
The Creek - College Living has 108 units available starting at $399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Creek - College Living have?
Some of The Creek - College Living's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Creek - College Living currently offering any rent specials?
The Creek - College Living is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Creek - College Living pet-friendly?
Yes, The Creek - College Living is pet friendly.
Does The Creek - College Living offer parking?
Yes, The Creek - College Living offers parking.
Does The Creek - College Living have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Creek - College Living does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Creek - College Living have a pool?
No, The Creek - College Living does not have a pool.
Does The Creek - College Living have accessible units?
Yes, The Creek - College Living has accessible units.
Does The Creek - College Living have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Creek - College Living has units with dishwashers.
Does The Creek - College Living have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Creek - College Living has units with air conditioning.
