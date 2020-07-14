The Creek - College Living

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $50 Application fee, $150 Administration fee
Deposit: Surety bond $87.50
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
rent: $20
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $20
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.