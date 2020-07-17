All apartments in Shippensburg
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

6 East King Street #1

6 East King Street · No Longer Available
Location

6 East King Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom 2nd floor apartment. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, gas for hot water and snow removal. Tenant pays electric and gas for cooking. Heat is electric baseboard. Stove and refrigerator provided. Laundromat on site. Hardwood floors. Off-street parking. Secured building. Pets considered for additional monthly fee & deposit. No dogs!
Building located on the square of Shippensburg - East King Street & South Earl Street. Secured building within walking distance to Shippensburg University.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

