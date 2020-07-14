Yorktowne Pointe

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (due at move-in)
limit: 2
rent: $50 for one pet and $75 for two pets.
restrictions: AION allows residents to have dogs, cats and service animals. All animals must be housebroken. No breeding of any permitted animal is allowed. Additionally, the following breeds of dogs are not permitted or any mix of these breeds of dogs where the following breeds are 50% or more in your dog and verified by veterinary report: German Shepherds Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American Bulldogs, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, (mini pinchers are permitted) Rottweiler's, Wolf dog hybrid, Pit-bull terriers, Presa Canario or any variety of Canary dogs. All residents with a pet(s) are required to sign the Pet Addendum and provide a photo of the pet which should be kept in the resident lease file. AION does not have weight restrictions in its pet policy.