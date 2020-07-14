All apartments in Shiloh
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Yorktowne Pointe

1700 Yorktowne Dr · (717) 584-9174
Location

1700 Yorktowne Dr, Shiloh, PA 17408
Shiloh

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1736B · Avail. Sep 4

$960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 1738H · Avail. Aug 13

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 1755D · Avail. Sep 16

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Yorktowne Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
Now offering onsite tours and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday 7/15/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (due at move-in)
limit: 2
rent: $50 for one pet and $75 for two pets.
restrictions: AION allows residents to have dogs, cats and service animals. All animals must be housebroken. No breeding of any permitted animal is allowed. Additionally, the following breeds of dogs are not permitted or any mix of these breeds of dogs where the following breeds are 50% or more in your dog and verified by veterinary report: German Shepherds Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American Bulldogs, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, (mini pinchers are permitted) Rottweiler's, Wolf dog hybrid, Pit-bull terriers, Presa Canario or any variety of Canary dogs. All residents with a pet(s) are required to sign the Pet Addendum and provide a photo of the pet which should be kept in the resident lease file. AION does not have weight restrictions in its pet policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Yorktowne Pointe have any available units?
Yorktowne Pointe has 8 units available starting at $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Yorktowne Pointe have?
Some of Yorktowne Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Yorktowne Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Yorktowne Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Yorktowne Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Yorktowne Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Yorktowne Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Yorktowne Pointe offers parking.
Does Yorktowne Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Yorktowne Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Yorktowne Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Yorktowne Pointe has a pool.
Does Yorktowne Pointe have accessible units?
No, Yorktowne Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Yorktowne Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Yorktowne Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Yorktowne Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, Yorktowne Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.
