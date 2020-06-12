/
3 bedroom apartments
69 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shiloh, PA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shiloh
1 Unit Available
2606 Broad St.
2606 Broad Street, Shiloh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1632 sqft
2606 Broad St. Available 08/02/20 Available in August!! - Available in August!!!!!! Charming 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shiloh
1 Unit Available
1645 North Dr.
1645 North Drive, Shiloh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Wonderfully landscaped 3 bedroom, 2 bath Rancher - Beautiful rear brick patio, fenced in rear yard, shed and mature landscaping. Central Air conditioning and attached 2 car garage. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities, heat source is gas.
Results within 1 mile of Shiloh
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Weigelstown
4 Units Available
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1314 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Weigelstown
1 Unit Available
2779 Danielle Dr.
2779 Danielle Drive, Weigelstown, PA
2779 Danielle Dr. Available 07/03/20 Single Family Home - Ranch style home in Dover Township. 13'11" x 17'9" Living Room, Eat In Kitchen with appliances, 17' x 13' Sunroom, 16'11" x 20'3" Den in basement, Wet bar in basement.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2121 Narnia Dr.
2121 Narnia Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Rancher - Wonderfully landscaped 3 Bedroom rancher is Central school District. 2 car garage, 2 full bath with cathedral ceilings throughout. 4'x6' master bedroom walk-in closet, jetted tub in master bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Devers
1 Unit Available
725 Fahs St
725 Fahs Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
806 sqft
725 Fahs St Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3br detached home with garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Devers
1 Unit Available
891 Tioga Street
891 Tioga St, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
891 Tioga Street Available 06/26/20 Semi Detached - Large semi-detached home in York featuring a big 21'7" x 11' Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, Kitchen with oven/range and refrigerator. Full concrete basement. Storage room off kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
3113 Glen Hollow Drive
3113 Glen Hollow Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1440 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
West York
1 Unit Available
35 South Sumner Street
35 South Sumner Street, West York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1216 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Weigelstown
1 Unit Available
3622 KORTNI DRIVE
3622 Kortini Drive, Weigelstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
Brand New Construction starting ! Available for move in December 2020!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Weigelstown
1 Unit Available
3624 KORTNI DRIVE
3624 Kortini Drive, Weigelstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
Brand New Construction starting ! Available for move in December 2020!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Weigelstown
1 Unit Available
3620 KORTNI DRIVE
3620 Kortini Drive, Weigelstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
Brand New Construction starting ! Available for move in December 2020!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Weigelstown
1 Unit Available
3626 KORTNI DRIVE
3626 Kortini Drive, Weigelstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
Brand New Construction starting ! Available for move in December 2020!
Results within 5 miles of Shiloh
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
27 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2858 Woodmont Drive
2858 Woodmont Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Town Home - Located in Manchester Township/Central Schools this town home offers a large 13'6" x 11'10" Living Rm, Separate Dining Rm, 11' x 9'3" kitchen with appliances. Home is a total of 2,086 square feet with a 1 car garage and rear deck.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
114 E Jackson St.
114 East Jackson Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1216 sqft
3 Bedroom House for Rent! - Available Now!! Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent! Backyard, Off-street parking! Hardwood floors and carpet throughout home. Call or text 717.430.0574 for more information! ***Tenant pays all utilities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grantley
1 Unit Available
651 Colonial Ave
651 Colonial Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1152 sqft
651 Colonial Ave Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3br home with garage and finished basement! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grantley
1 Unit Available
515 Dupont Ave
515 Dupont Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1709 sqft
515 Dupont Ave Available 07/01/20 Huge 3 bedroom home with garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1694 San Gabriel Dr.
1694 San Gabriel Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1694 San Gabriel Dr. Available 06/26/20 Single Family Home - Ranch home in Springettsbury Township/Central Schools featuring a very large 22'5" x 12' Living Room, 12'6" x 11'5" Eat In Kitchen, 24' x 19'6" Family Room all on a lovely corner lot.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
643 W. Philadelphia St.
643 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA
643 W. Philadelphia St. Available 06/18/20 Spacious Home on the West End of York City! - Check back for pictures and video (RLNE5821209)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
745 E. Philadelphia St.
745 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
745 E. Philadelphia St. Available 06/25/20 Spacious Home on the East End of York City! - Check back for pictures and video! (RLNE5818247)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2720 N. Susquehanna Trail
2720 North Susquehanna Trail, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1456 sqft
Central School District! Photos coming Soon!! - Country Living!! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath farm house for rent. Enjoy the front porch and large Yard!! Washer & Dryer hook ups in Basement. Lots of space! Call or text Elisha at 717.430.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm style home of 2 plus acres surrounded by fields and horses to the front across street. LR 13'3" x 11'5" , Dining Rm 11'2" x 12'10", Kitchen with appliances measures 11'9" x 10'4".
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
927 W. POPLAR STREET
927 West Poplar Street, York, PA
927 W. Poplar Street York, PA - Recently renovated 5 bedroom 1 bath home located in the West End of York City. Move in ready. Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renters insurance.
