Shillington, PA
Shillington Commons Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

Shillington Commons Apartments

500 Community Dr · (610) 550-8540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

500 Community Dr, Shillington, PA 19607
Shillington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shillington Commons Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
24hr gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr gym
playground
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
Welcome to Shillington Commons Apartments! We've anticipated your every need! Beauty surrounds you at Shillington Commons with professionally landscaped grounds complete with courtyard park benches, tennis court, and playground area. Our friendly and helpful staff members are eager to assist you and on-site management is available for your questions and suggestions. The only thing we're missing is YOU! Visit Shillington Commons Apartments today and let our professional management staff show you our apartment homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Security deposit equal to 1 month's rent or Lease Protect (call for details)
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month
restrictions: No vicious breeds; 35-40 lbs in apts; 50-60 lbs in townhouses
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shillington Commons Apartments have any available units?
Shillington Commons Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shillington, PA.
What amenities does Shillington Commons Apartments have?
Some of Shillington Commons Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shillington Commons Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Shillington Commons Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shillington Commons Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Shillington Commons Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Shillington Commons Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Shillington Commons Apartments offers parking.
Does Shillington Commons Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shillington Commons Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shillington Commons Apartments have a pool?
No, Shillington Commons Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Shillington Commons Apartments have accessible units?
No, Shillington Commons Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Shillington Commons Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Shillington Commons Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Shillington Commons Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Shillington Commons Apartments has units with air conditioning.
