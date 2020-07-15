All apartments in Scranton
931 Richmont Street
931 Richmont Street

931 Richmont St · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

931 Richmont St, Scranton, PA 18509
Greenridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious off campus student housing is just a 3 minute drive (or 12 minute walk) away from Marywood University. This apartment features hardwood and carpeted floors, gas stove, beautiful two-door refrigerator with a water dispenser, a dishwasher, 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 modern bathrooms, and an on-site washer & dryer unit.

This unit is managed by NJF Management LLC.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/931-richmont-st-scranton-pa-18509-usa/299cc32a-4595-48ac-acfd-4e576b4019e6

(RLNE5862493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 Richmont Street have any available units?
931 Richmont Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 931 Richmont Street have?
Some of 931 Richmont Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 Richmont Street currently offering any rent specials?
931 Richmont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Richmont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 931 Richmont Street is pet friendly.
Does 931 Richmont Street offer parking?
No, 931 Richmont Street does not offer parking.
Does 931 Richmont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 931 Richmont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Richmont Street have a pool?
No, 931 Richmont Street does not have a pool.
Does 931 Richmont Street have accessible units?
No, 931 Richmont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Richmont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 931 Richmont Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 931 Richmont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 931 Richmont Street does not have units with air conditioning.
