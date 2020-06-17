All apartments in Scranton
Find more places like 920 S Webster Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scranton, PA
/
920 S Webster Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

920 S Webster Ave

920 South Webster Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scranton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

920 South Webster Avenue, Scranton, PA 18505
South Side

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 S Webster Ave have any available units?
920 S Webster Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scranton, PA.
Is 920 S Webster Ave currently offering any rent specials?
920 S Webster Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 S Webster Ave pet-friendly?
No, 920 S Webster Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scranton.
Does 920 S Webster Ave offer parking?
No, 920 S Webster Ave does not offer parking.
Does 920 S Webster Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 S Webster Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 S Webster Ave have a pool?
No, 920 S Webster Ave does not have a pool.
Does 920 S Webster Ave have accessible units?
No, 920 S Webster Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 920 S Webster Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 S Webster Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 S Webster Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 S Webster Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Scranton 2 BedroomsScranton 3 Bedrooms
Scranton Apartments with GarageScranton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Scranton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PABethlehem, PAEaston, PABinghamton, NYWilkes-Barre, PA
Bangor, PADunmore, PAEast Stroudsburg, PAJohnson City, NY
Saw Creek, PAPen Argyl, PAKingston, PASummit Hill, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeLehigh University
Lafayette College