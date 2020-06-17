Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Scranton
Find more places like 920 S Webster Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Scranton, PA
/
920 S Webster Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
920 S Webster Ave
920 South Webster Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scranton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
920 South Webster Avenue, Scranton, PA 18505
South Side
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840:
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 920 S Webster Ave have any available units?
920 S Webster Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scranton, PA
.
Is 920 S Webster Ave currently offering any rent specials?
920 S Webster Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 S Webster Ave pet-friendly?
No, 920 S Webster Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scranton
.
Does 920 S Webster Ave offer parking?
No, 920 S Webster Ave does not offer parking.
Does 920 S Webster Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 S Webster Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 S Webster Ave have a pool?
No, 920 S Webster Ave does not have a pool.
Does 920 S Webster Ave have accessible units?
No, 920 S Webster Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 920 S Webster Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 S Webster Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 S Webster Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 S Webster Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Scranton 2 Bedrooms
Scranton 3 Bedrooms
Scranton Apartments with Garage
Scranton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Scranton Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Allentown, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Easton, PA
Binghamton, NY
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Bangor, PA
Dunmore, PA
East Stroudsburg, PA
Johnson City, NY
Saw Creek, PA
Pen Argyl, PA
Kingston, PA
Summit Hill, PA
Apartments Near Colleges
Moravian College
Muhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community College
Lehigh University
Lafayette College