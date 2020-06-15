800 James Ave, Unit 5220

Amenities

on-site laundry all utils included parking recently renovated gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking internet access

"Late July Available" - 5220- Second Floor Studio Apartment. Efficient layout with separated living and sleeping area. Recently updated kitchen and flooring. Carpet in living area and tile in kitchen area. Gorgeous floor to ceiling windows and plenty of closets. All utilities included!

Community Amenities: Restored turn of the century Silk Mill building. All Utilities included: heat, electricity, internet and cable are included in the rent. Free, off street parking, fitness center, on-site laundry, common lounge area, vending, secure package delivery and ATM are all on-site. Apartments are supplied with furniture, which can be removed if desired. Ceiling fan in unit.