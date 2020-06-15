All apartments in Scranton
Find more places like 800 James Ave, Unit 5220.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scranton, PA
/
800 James Ave, Unit 5220
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:32 PM

800 James Ave, Unit 5220

800 James Avenue · (570) 504-1555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scranton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

800 James Avenue, Scranton, PA 18510
Hill Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Jul 24

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
"Late July Available" - 5220- Second Floor Studio Apartment. Efficient layout with separated living and sleeping area. Recently updated kitchen and flooring. Carpet in living area and tile in kitchen area. Gorgeous floor to ceiling windows and plenty of closets. All utilities included!
Community Amenities: Restored turn of the century Silk Mill building. All Utilities included: heat, electricity, internet and cable are included in the rent. Free, off street parking, fitness center, on-site laundry, common lounge area, vending, secure package delivery and ATM are all on-site. Apartments are supplied with furniture, which can be removed if desired. Ceiling fan in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 James Ave, Unit 5220 have any available units?
800 James Ave, Unit 5220 has a unit available for $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 James Ave, Unit 5220 have?
Some of 800 James Ave, Unit 5220's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 James Ave, Unit 5220 currently offering any rent specials?
800 James Ave, Unit 5220 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 James Ave, Unit 5220 pet-friendly?
No, 800 James Ave, Unit 5220 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scranton.
Does 800 James Ave, Unit 5220 offer parking?
Yes, 800 James Ave, Unit 5220 does offer parking.
Does 800 James Ave, Unit 5220 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 James Ave, Unit 5220 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 James Ave, Unit 5220 have a pool?
No, 800 James Ave, Unit 5220 does not have a pool.
Does 800 James Ave, Unit 5220 have accessible units?
Yes, 800 James Ave, Unit 5220 has accessible units.
Does 800 James Ave, Unit 5220 have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 James Ave, Unit 5220 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 James Ave, Unit 5220 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 800 James Ave, Unit 5220 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 800 James Ave, Unit 5220?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Scranton 2 BedroomsScranton 3 Bedrooms
Scranton Apartments with GarageScranton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Scranton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PABethlehem, PAEaston, PABinghamton, NYWilkes-Barre, PA
Bangor, PADunmore, PAEast Stroudsburg, PAJohnson City, NY
Saw Creek, PAPen Argyl, PAKingston, PASummit Hill, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeLehigh University
Lafayette College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity