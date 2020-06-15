All apartments in Scranton
Scranton, PA
321 Taylor Avenue
321 Taylor Avenue

321 Taylor Avenue · (855) 351-0683
Location

321 Taylor Avenue, Scranton, PA 18510
Hill Section

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1 bath, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
4 beds, 1 bath. Next to University of Scranton and major hospitals

$2,300 a month, or $575 per person per month

All inclusive

This house SPARKLES! Built brand new from the ground up in 2006 with all hardwood floors, modern kitchen, and bath! Very desirable location for all students! University cameras and light posts line this street. Ample parking in a nice lot in the back for 4-6 cars! Priced at 500/per student for the 4 bedrooms... this is what you want! Marywood students welcomed as well!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/321-taylor-ave-scranton-pa-18510-usa/e51ce2d5-6b3e-468f-a0f6-762a10da0c3e

(RLNE5816496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Taylor Avenue have any available units?
321 Taylor Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 321 Taylor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
321 Taylor Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Taylor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 321 Taylor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scranton.
Does 321 Taylor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 321 Taylor Avenue does offer parking.
Does 321 Taylor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Taylor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Taylor Avenue have a pool?
No, 321 Taylor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 321 Taylor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 321 Taylor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Taylor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 Taylor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Taylor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Taylor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
