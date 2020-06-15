321 Taylor Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

4 beds, 1 bath. Next to University of Scranton and major hospitals



$2,300 a month, or $575 per person per month



All inclusive



This house SPARKLES! Built brand new from the ground up in 2006 with all hardwood floors, modern kitchen, and bath! Very desirable location for all students! University cameras and light posts line this street. Ample parking in a nice lot in the back for 4-6 cars! Priced at 500/per student for the 4 bedrooms... this is what you want! Marywood students welcomed as well!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/321-taylor-ave-scranton-pa-18510-usa/e51ce2d5-6b3e-468f-a0f6-762a10da0c3e



(RLNE5816496)