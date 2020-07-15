All apartments in Scranton
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:21 PM

150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House

150 South Sumner Avenue · (570) 491-8222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 South Sumner Avenue, Scranton, PA 18504
Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This beautiful home will be available in August! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath rear unit in Scranton!

Features:
° Spacious eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and large microwave
° Three bedrooms with closets
° Two bathrooms
° Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups
° Living room area
° Quiet neighborhood
° Private entrance
° Close to local businesses, bus routes, shopping, dining and more!
° Pets are welcome!

Utilities:
° WE PAY garbage, taxes, landscaping/grass-cutting.
° TENANT PAYS heat (gas), water, sewer, electric.

Application Process:
° We require a completed rental application (no fee) and proof of income. We run a background check on all applicants. There is no credit check!

Rental Application:
° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

If you are interested and would like more information, please call or text us at (570) 491-8222!
West Scranton

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House have any available units?
150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House have?
Some of 150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House currently offering any rent specials?
150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House is pet friendly.
Does 150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House offer parking?
No, 150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House does not offer parking.
Does 150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House have a pool?
No, 150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House does not have a pool.
Does 150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House have accessible units?
No, 150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House does not have accessible units.
Does 150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House does not have units with air conditioning.
