150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly microwave range oven

This beautiful home will be available in August! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath rear unit in Scranton!



Features:

° Spacious eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and large microwave

° Three bedrooms with closets

° Two bathrooms

° Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups

° Living room area

° Quiet neighborhood

° Private entrance

° Close to local businesses, bus routes, shopping, dining and more!

° Pets are welcome!



Utilities:

° WE PAY garbage, taxes, landscaping/grass-cutting.

° TENANT PAYS heat (gas), water, sewer, electric.



Application Process:

° We require a completed rental application (no fee) and proof of income. We run a background check on all applicants. There is no credit check!



Rental Application:

° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



If you are interested and would like more information, please call or text us at (570) 491-8222!

West Scranton