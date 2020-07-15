150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House

Amenities
This beautiful home will be available in August! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath rear unit in Scranton!
Features:
° Spacious eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and large microwave
° Three bedrooms with closets
° Two bathrooms
° Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups
° Living room area
° Quiet neighborhood
° Private entrance
° Close to local businesses, bus routes, shopping, dining and more!
° Pets are welcome!
Utilities:
° WE PAY garbage, taxes, landscaping/grass-cutting.
° TENANT PAYS heat (gas), water, sewer, electric.
Application Process:
° We require a completed rental application (no fee) and proof of income. We run a background check on all applicants. There is no credit check!
Rental Application:
° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
If you are interested and would like more information, please call or text us at (570) 491-8222!
West Scranton