1011 Scranton St.
Home
/
Scranton, PA
/
1011 Scranton St
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM
Overview
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1011 Scranton St
1011 Scranton Street
·
(570) 947-9250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1011 Scranton Street, Scranton, PA 18504
Hyde Park
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,000
3 Bed · 1 Bath · 5120 sqft
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Beautiful updated 3 bedroom apartment close to downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1011 Scranton St have any available units?
1011 Scranton St has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1011 Scranton St have?
Some of 1011 Scranton St's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1011 Scranton St currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Scranton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Scranton St pet-friendly?
No, 1011 Scranton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scranton
.
Does 1011 Scranton St offer parking?
No, 1011 Scranton St does not offer parking.
Does 1011 Scranton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Scranton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Scranton St have a pool?
No, 1011 Scranton St does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Scranton St have accessible units?
No, 1011 Scranton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Scranton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 Scranton St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 Scranton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 Scranton St does not have units with air conditioning.
