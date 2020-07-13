All apartments in Schuylkill County
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:31 PM

2304 VILLAGE ROAD

2304 Village Road · (717) 393-0783
Location

2304 Village Road, Schuylkill County, PA 17961

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1596 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
internet access
tennis court
Enjoy the Pinebrook lifestyle in this move in ready 2 bedroom townhome. Landlord pays Real estate Taxes, Building insurance, HVAC maintenance, & HOA fee which includes community pool, basketball & tennis courts, use of pavilion, water, sewer, and trash. Tenant responsible for electric, cable, phone, internet & any fees not covered by landlord. Rent is $1,100.00/mo. Interested party must pay $35 fee for Background check/ credit report. First & Last month rent and $1,100.00 Security Deposit due upon Lease execution. Total move in= $3,300.00 NO PETS/ NO SMOKING. Available August 1, 2020. Showings to start the second week of July 20th 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

