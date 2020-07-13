2304 VILLAGE ROAD

Amenities

Enjoy the Pinebrook lifestyle in this move in ready 2 bedroom townhome. Landlord pays Real estate Taxes, Building insurance, HVAC maintenance, & HOA fee which includes community pool, basketball & tennis courts, use of pavilion, water, sewer, and trash. Tenant responsible for electric, cable, phone, internet & any fees not covered by landlord. Rent is $1,100.00/mo. Interested party must pay $35 fee for Background check/ credit report. First & Last month rent and $1,100.00 Security Deposit due upon Lease execution. Total move in= $3,300.00 NO PETS/ NO SMOKING. Available August 1, 2020. Showings to start the second week of July 20th 2020.