1536 N 7TH STREET

Welcome home to your luxury unit in the growing neighborhood of Olde Kensington. Head to the second floor for the entrance to the unit and walk right into your living space and beautiful kitchen. This modern kitchen includes Samsung stainless steel appliances, white quartz counterops, custom made two-tone grey cabinetry on the bottom half mixed with custom made white cabinetry on the top half to give this kitchen a unique design, white subway tile backsplash and a classic pendant over the edge of the wide countertop that doubles as a breakfast nook. You will find one bedroom with an en-suite bathroom on each corner of the home. The first bedroom has grande windows for the perfect amount of natural light and a bathroom with beautiful tile and mosaic work, tile floors, shower panels with many configurations, custom made vanity and delta fixtures. The second bedroom has a door to the private rear balcony and a bathroom with a high end bathtub, custom made single vanity, tile floors and delta fixtures. This home also features 8' ceilings, gorgeous 7" wide plank floors throughout, seamless glass shower door, recessed LED lighting throughout, Carrier HVAC system, Nest Thermostat, Samsung high end front load washer and gas dryer, 2 zone speaker systems in the living room and bedrooms which already comes with Bluetooth enabled amplifiers in the walls (just plug and play!), video intercom system with a front door buzzer and a 10 year tax abatement! Close to Fishtown, Northern Liberties, Center City, plenty of restaurants, cafes and more!