Royersford, PA
Chestnut Pointe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Chestnut Pointe

150 Morgan Dr · (610) 467-3956
Location

150 Morgan Dr, Royersford, PA 19468

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0110 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,555

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 0512 · Avail. now

$1,565

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 0112 · Avail. now

$1,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0403 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,965

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 0609 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,970

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chestnut Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
accessible
gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
conference room
guest parking
internet access
online portal
playground
tennis court
yoga
Situated on 47 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Chestnut Pointe offers Royersford apartments for rent that are central to all major corporate and pharmaceutical centers along the Route 202 corridor. Located just minutes from the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Schuylkill Expressway, and Route 422, this unique rental townhome community offers easy access to corporate centers in King of Prussia and Wayne, the Valley Forge Casino and Conference Center, the unparalleled recreational facilities of historic Valley Forge National Park and shopping centers, including Philadelphia Premium Outlets, Providence Town Center, and the King of Prussia Mall. There are several parks near our Royersford apartments offering various recreational opportunities in addition to being minutes from incredible restaurants and local wineries. Our spacious spacious floor plans and luxury amenities will make you feel right at home in no time! Please contact us for Virtual Touring options

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Equal to (1) months rent for fully approved applicants OR $350 Surety Bond. Equal to (2) months rent for conditionally approved applicants.
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30 per month
Parking Details: Ample Parking.
Storage Details: Storage closets in select homes

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chestnut Pointe have any available units?
Chestnut Pointe has 6 units available starting at $1,555 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Chestnut Pointe have?
Some of Chestnut Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chestnut Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Chestnut Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chestnut Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Chestnut Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Chestnut Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Chestnut Pointe offers parking.
Does Chestnut Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chestnut Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chestnut Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Chestnut Pointe has a pool.
Does Chestnut Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, Chestnut Pointe has accessible units.
Does Chestnut Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chestnut Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Chestnut Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chestnut Pointe has units with air conditioning.
