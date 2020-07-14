Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage hot tub cats allowed accessible gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill conference room guest parking internet access online portal playground tennis court yoga

Situated on 47 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Chestnut Pointe offers Royersford apartments for rent that are central to all major corporate and pharmaceutical centers along the Route 202 corridor. Located just minutes from the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Schuylkill Expressway, and Route 422, this unique rental townhome community offers easy access to corporate centers in King of Prussia and Wayne, the Valley Forge Casino and Conference Center, the unparalleled recreational facilities of historic Valley Forge National Park and shopping centers, including Philadelphia Premium Outlets, Providence Town Center, and the King of Prussia Mall. There are several parks near our Royersford apartments offering various recreational opportunities in addition to being minutes from incredible restaurants and local wineries. Our spacious spacious floor plans and luxury amenities will make you feel right at home in no time! Please contact us for Virtual Touring options