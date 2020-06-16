353 CHURCH STREET

Amenities

Awesome bi-level 3-BR apartment in Spring Ford Schools! This spacious and conveniently-located apartment features a living room and eat-in kitchen on the first floor, with three great bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy the convenience of your washer and dryer on the main level. Tenants can also take advantage of extra storage space in the shed, off-street parking in the rear of the home, and a yard! Plus the landlord takes care of all lawn care and snow removal, and pays for sewer and trash. Now that the weather is finally nice, relax on the front porch and enjoy the breeze. Easy living at the right price, in a fantastic location. Come see it today!