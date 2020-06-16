All apartments in Royersford
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:02 PM

353 CHURCH STREET

353 Church Street · (610) 647-8300
Location

353 Church Street, Royersford, PA 19468

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2532 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Awesome bi-level 3-BR apartment in Spring Ford Schools! This spacious and conveniently-located apartment features a living room and eat-in kitchen on the first floor, with three great bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy the convenience of your washer and dryer on the main level. Tenants can also take advantage of extra storage space in the shed, off-street parking in the rear of the home, and a yard! Plus the landlord takes care of all lawn care and snow removal, and pays for sewer and trash. Now that the weather is finally nice, relax on the front porch and enjoy the breeze. Easy living at the right price, in a fantastic location. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 CHURCH STREET have any available units?
353 CHURCH STREET has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 353 CHURCH STREET have?
Some of 353 CHURCH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 CHURCH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
353 CHURCH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 CHURCH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 353 CHURCH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royersford.
Does 353 CHURCH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 353 CHURCH STREET does offer parking.
Does 353 CHURCH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 353 CHURCH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 CHURCH STREET have a pool?
No, 353 CHURCH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 353 CHURCH STREET have accessible units?
No, 353 CHURCH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 353 CHURCH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 353 CHURCH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 353 CHURCH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 353 CHURCH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
