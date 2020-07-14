Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors cable included oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court 24hr maintenance

Lion's Gate Townhomes in Red Lion, PA features spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes with the amenities you need. Enjoy the convenience of a full-size, in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher, eat-in kitchen, and microwave. There's abundant storage in the basement or attached garage that is offered with select townhomes. We welcome cats and dogs to Lion's Gate. We're sure you'll love the amenities we offer, including tennis and basketball courts, picnic and BBQ area, and playground. Shopping is nearby, and you can easily get to York, PA to enjoy all that the city has to offer.