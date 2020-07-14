All apartments in Red Lion
Lion's Gate Townhomes.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Lion's Gate Townhomes

101 N Cheviot Way · (717) 937-1827
Location

101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA 17356

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit DD692 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2026 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit DD634 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2026 sqft

Unit DD635 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,597

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2026 sqft

Unit NC121 · Avail. now

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2026 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lion's Gate Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
cable included
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
24hr maintenance
Lion's Gate Townhomes in Red Lion, PA features spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes with the amenities you need. Enjoy the convenience of a full-size, in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher, eat-in kitchen, and microwave. There's abundant storage in the basement or attached garage that is offered with select townhomes. We welcome cats and dogs to Lion's Gate. We're sure you'll love the amenities we offer, including tennis and basketball courts, picnic and BBQ area, and playground. Shopping is nearby, and you can easily get to York, PA to enjoy all that the city has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply (no full or mix of the following): Akita, Chow, Pit bull/Staffordshire terrier, Rottweiler
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lion's Gate Townhomes have any available units?
Lion's Gate Townhomes has 11 units available starting at $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lion's Gate Townhomes have?
Some of Lion's Gate Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lion's Gate Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Lion's Gate Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lion's Gate Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Lion's Gate Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Lion's Gate Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Lion's Gate Townhomes offers parking.
Does Lion's Gate Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lion's Gate Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lion's Gate Townhomes have a pool?
No, Lion's Gate Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Lion's Gate Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Lion's Gate Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Lion's Gate Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lion's Gate Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Lion's Gate Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lion's Gate Townhomes has units with air conditioning.

