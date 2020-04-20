1390 Perkiomen Ave 2nd FL

Amenities

patio / balcony some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Large 4 Bedroom/1 bathroom w/ back porch - Property Id: 50938



This is a Large 4 bedroom apartment in Reading. The monthly rent includes FREE Water, sewer, and Trash pick-up, saving you over $100 in utility cost per month alone. Half of the tenants in all of our apartment buildings have stayed with us for 8+ years. We Work hard to keep our tenants happy. Please review the details below and if interested, reply to this ad with your name and phone number. We will call you to schedule an appointment if interested.

- $850/month rent

- Very nice apartment

- Half of all our tenants in our buildings Live with us for 8+ years

- Walking distance to Bus stop, shops, everything

-Security $850 to qualified prospective applicants

-Available immediately

-Section 8 is ok!

-NO PETS

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/50938

Property Id 50938



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5695500)