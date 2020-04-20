All apartments in Reading
1390 Perkiomen Ave 2nd FL

1390 Perkiomen Avenue · (484) 525-7974
Location

1390 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, PA 19602
St. Mary's

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2nd FL · Avail. now

$850

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Large 4 Bedroom/1 bathroom w/ back porch - Property Id: 50938

This is a Large 4 bedroom apartment in Reading. The monthly rent includes FREE Water, sewer, and Trash pick-up, saving you over $100 in utility cost per month alone. Half of the tenants in all of our apartment buildings have stayed with us for 8+ years. We Work hard to keep our tenants happy. Please review the details below and if interested, reply to this ad with your name and phone number. We will call you to schedule an appointment if interested.
- $850/month rent
- Very nice apartment
- Half of all our tenants in our buildings Live with us for 8+ years
- Walking distance to Bus stop, shops, everything
-Security $850 to qualified prospective applicants
-Available immediately
-Section 8 is ok!
-NO PETS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/50938
Property Id 50938

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5695500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

