Apartment List
/
PA
/
quakertown
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:25 PM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Quakertown, PA

Finding an apartment in Quakertown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Quakertown
1 Unit Available
245 W BROAD STREET
245 West Broad Street, Quakertown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
650 sqft
Now accepting applications- 2 bedroom luxury apartment available for rent in this beautifully restored historic building. Located at the in the heart of Quakertown Borough, at the corner of 3rd and Broad Streets across from public parking lot.
Results within 5 miles of Quakertown

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
32
32 Richlandtown Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Renovated townhouse - Property Id: 242167 Completely renovated townhouse. Stainless appliances, tiled backsplash. Private parking and laundry on the 2md floor. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
322 N 7th St
322 North 7th Street, Perkasie, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
Large and lovely this 5 bed/1 bathroom multi level unit includes a 3rd floor loft. First floor private entrance, main floor is second floor. In unit w/d hookup, w to w carpet and laminates in kitchen.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
113 N 5TH STREET
113 South 5th Street, Perkasie, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1850 sqft
*DOG Friendly* All New 4 Bedroom Twin with a massive 27X16 Living Room! New Kitchen! New Bath! Refinished floors! Fresh Paint! Absolutely beautiful! Looking to fill for April 1st or sooner! Pennridge Schools! Gas heat, newer furnace! Off street
Results within 10 miles of Quakertown
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
$
19 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1742 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2347 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
8 Units Available
Dublin Village Apartments
160 Middle Road, Dublin, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
795 sqft
Dublin Village is a garden style apartment complex nestled within a beautiful tree lined residential neighborhood. With one and two bedrooms available, we offer quiet living tucked away in a private park like setting.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Bethlehem
7 Units Available
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
15 Units Available
Heritage Greene
807 Ridgeview Ct, Sellersville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
1691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1768 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in 27 acres of rolling countryside, this development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Amenities include open floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and more.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
6325 New St
6325 New St, Lehigh County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment near DeSales and Saucon Rail Trail. Amenities included: dishwasher and off-street parking. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,500/month rent.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10
60 South County Line Road, Souderton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
665 sqft
Top Floor Nestled in the heart of Souderton, Pennsylvania, lies a 55+ community called Indian Valley Apartments.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
222 MAIN ST
222 Main Street, East Greenville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Duplex. 2nd and 3rd Floor Apartment 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. New Kitchen, Bathrooms, Laundry Hook-up in unit. 3rd Floor is Large Bedroom with Full Bathroom and Large Closet. 1 Dog Allow with $600 Deposit $50/mth fee.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Quakertown, PA

Finding an apartment in Quakertown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PA
Pottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PAPerkasie, PASellersville, PASouderton, PADublin, PAEmmaus, PAHarleysville, PA
Hatfield, PAChalfont, PAKulpsville, PAMontgomeryville, PAMacungie, PANorth Wales, PAWilson, PACollegeville, PAPhillipsburg, NJBreinigsville, PABlue Bell, PAAmbler, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University