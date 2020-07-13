All apartments in Pottstown
Highland Manor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Highland Manor

850 E Schuylkill Rd · (610) 347-5856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

850 E Schuylkill Rd, Pottstown, PA 19465

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highland Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
Highland Manor features one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Pottstown, PA. The community offers a large selection of amenities including off-street parking, on-site laundry centers, and a personal move-in concierge for help with things like finding a mover to changing your address. Inside the apartments you'll find a variety of features such as wall to wall carpeting, air conditioning, a microwave, and your choice of accent wall color. Professionally managed by Berger Rental Communities, residents are provided with unmatched lease flexibilities, and access to an award-winning on-site maintenance and office team. Make your move to Highland Manor Apartments today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $700
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs combined
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Surface lot. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highland Manor have any available units?
Highland Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pottstown, PA.
What amenities does Highland Manor have?
Some of Highland Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highland Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Highland Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highland Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Highland Manor is pet friendly.
Does Highland Manor offer parking?
Yes, Highland Manor offers parking.
Does Highland Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Highland Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Highland Manor have a pool?
No, Highland Manor does not have a pool.
Does Highland Manor have accessible units?
No, Highland Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Highland Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, Highland Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Highland Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Highland Manor has units with air conditioning.
