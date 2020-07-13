Amenities
Highland Manor features one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Pottstown, PA. The community offers a large selection of amenities including off-street parking, on-site laundry centers, and a personal move-in concierge for help with things like finding a mover to changing your address. Inside the apartments you'll find a variety of features such as wall to wall carpeting, air conditioning, a microwave, and your choice of accent wall color. Professionally managed by Berger Rental Communities, residents are provided with unmatched lease flexibilities, and access to an award-winning on-site maintenance and office team. Make your move to Highland Manor Apartments today.