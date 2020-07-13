Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave recently renovated bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly hot tub internet access

Highland Manor features one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Pottstown, PA. The community offers a large selection of amenities including off-street parking, on-site laundry centers, and a personal move-in concierge for help with things like finding a mover to changing your address. Inside the apartments you'll find a variety of features such as wall to wall carpeting, air conditioning, a microwave, and your choice of accent wall color. Professionally managed by Berger Rental Communities, residents are provided with unmatched lease flexibilities, and access to an award-winning on-site maintenance and office team. Make your move to Highland Manor Apartments today.