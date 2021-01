Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance online portal package receiving

Overlooking the serene Plymouth Valley, Place One offers magnificent, spacious apartment homes. Meticulous attention to detail and service is evident throughout our community. Relax and view the sunset from your balcony because at Place One you’re home. Place One offers many amenities for active lifestyles. Heat up in our fitness center and then cool off in our fantastic outdoor pool. Socialize with your friends and neighbors in our elegant clubhouse. It’s a great place to relax or play a game of cards. We also provide an on-site business center to make your life easier. Our location is second to none. Place One is located moments away from Route 202, the PA Turnpike and Route 476, making your commute an easy one. We invite you to come home to Place One and live life the way it should be lived.