Pleasant Hills, PA
100 Garden Gate Dr
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:43 PM

100 Garden Gate Dr

100 Garden Drive · (412) 363-4000
Location

100 Garden Drive, Pleasant Hills, PA 15236
Pleasant Hills

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
The Atwood located in the Pleasant Hills section of Pittsburgh, PA offers residents a location that is less than 10 miles from downtown Pittsburgh. Spacious 1-bedroom garden apartment that is completely and newly renovated with all new engineered hardwood floors, shaker kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher and microwave) and central air conditioning. A lot of closet space. New bathroom and lighting. Well insulated and quiet. Exterior and common areas in the process of being refurbished. Private walk out balcony. Ample shopping and food service providers minutes away. Reserved parking and extra spots available. Laundry in building. Free storage included. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Garden Gate Dr have any available units?
100 Garden Gate Dr has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Garden Gate Dr have?
Some of 100 Garden Gate Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Garden Gate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
100 Garden Gate Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Garden Gate Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Garden Gate Dr is pet friendly.
Does 100 Garden Gate Dr offer parking?
Yes, 100 Garden Gate Dr does offer parking.
Does 100 Garden Gate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Garden Gate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Garden Gate Dr have a pool?
No, 100 Garden Gate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 100 Garden Gate Dr have accessible units?
No, 100 Garden Gate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Garden Gate Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Garden Gate Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Garden Gate Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Garden Gate Dr has units with air conditioning.
