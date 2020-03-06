100 Garden Gate Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

The Atwood located in the Pleasant Hills section of Pittsburgh, PA offers residents a location that is less than 10 miles from downtown Pittsburgh. Spacious 1-bedroom garden apartment that is completely and newly renovated with all new engineered hardwood floors, shaker kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher and microwave) and central air conditioning. A lot of closet space. New bathroom and lighting. Well insulated and quiet. Exterior and common areas in the process of being refurbished. Private walk out balcony. Ample shopping and food service providers minutes away. Reserved parking and extra spots available. Laundry in building. Free storage included. Pet friendly.