Pleasant Gap, PA
290 S Main St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
290 S Main St
290 South Main Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
290 South Main Street, Pleasant Gap, PA 16823
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Pleasant Gap.
Water and Sewer Included in Rent.
Pets allowed with $25/pet/month fee.
$100/Month Off if rented by the end of June
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 290 S Main St have any available units?
290 S Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pleasant Gap, PA
.
What amenities does 290 S Main St have?
Some of 290 S Main St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 290 S Main St currently offering any rent specials?
290 S Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 S Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 290 S Main St is pet friendly.
Does 290 S Main St offer parking?
Yes, 290 S Main St does offer parking.
Does 290 S Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 S Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 S Main St have a pool?
No, 290 S Main St does not have a pool.
Does 290 S Main St have accessible units?
No, 290 S Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 290 S Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 290 S Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 290 S Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 290 S Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
