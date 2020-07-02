71 North Main Street, Suite 1-A

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL, UPGRADED 1BR SUITE - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1!

This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.



Features:

° Kitchen granite counters and stainless steel appliances

° Hardwood floors throughout

° Master bedroom with closet

° Full bathroom with clean, modern tiling

° Laundry room available for tenants

° Living room/common area

° Ceiling fans

° Free off-street parking

° Pets are welcome!

° Safe neighborhood within walking distance to many local businesses, bus routes and other amenities!



Utilities:

° WE PAY heat, water, sewer, trash.

° TENANT PAYS electric only (lights and anything plugged in)



Application Process:

° We require a completed rental application including proof of income. There is no application fee. We routinely run a background check, there is no credit check!



Rental Application:

° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



If you are interested and would like more information, please call or text us at 570-491-8222!

