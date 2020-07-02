71 North Main Street, Suite 1-A

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL, UPGRADED 1BR SUITE - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1!
This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.
Features:
° Kitchen granite counters and stainless steel appliances
° Hardwood floors throughout
° Master bedroom with closet
° Full bathroom with clean, modern tiling
° Laundry room available for tenants
° Living room/common area
° Ceiling fans
° Free off-street parking
° Pets are welcome!
° Safe neighborhood within walking distance to many local businesses, bus routes and other amenities!
Utilities:
° WE PAY heat, water, sewer, trash.
° TENANT PAYS electric only (lights and anything plugged in)
Application Process:
° We require a completed rental application including proof of income. There is no application fee. We routinely run a background check, there is no credit check!
Rental Application:
° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
If you are interested and would like more information, please call or text us at 570-491-8222!
Commercial/Apartments