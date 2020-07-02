All apartments in Pittston
71 North Main Street
71 North Main Street

71 North Main Street · (570) 491-8222
Location

71 North Main Street, Pittston, PA 18640
Pittston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Semi Modern 1.5 BR on Main Street available in August!
This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom w/ office apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.

Features:
° Kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances
° Hardwood floors throughout
° Master bedroom with closet
° Half-bedroom - could be used as an office or large walk-in closet!
° Full bathroom with clean, modern tiling
° Washer and dryer hookups
° Coin-operated laundry room
° Living room/common area
° Ceiling fans
° Free off-street parking
° Pets are welcome!
° Safe neighborhood within walking distance to many local businesses, bus routes and other amenities!

Utilities:
° WE PAY heat, water, sewer, trash.
° TENANT PAYS electric only (lights and anything plugged in)

Application Process:
° We require a completed rental application including proof of income. There is no application fee. We routinely run a background check, there is no credit check!

Rental Application:
° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

If you are interested and would like more information, please call or text us at (570) 491-8222!
Commercial/Apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 North Main Street have any available units?
71 North Main Street has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 71 North Main Street have?
Some of 71 North Main Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 North Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
71 North Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 North Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 71 North Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 71 North Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 71 North Main Street offers parking.
Does 71 North Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 North Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 North Main Street have a pool?
No, 71 North Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 71 North Main Street have accessible units?
No, 71 North Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 71 North Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 North Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 North Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 North Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
