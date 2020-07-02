71 North Main Street

Amenities
Semi Modern 1.5 BR on Main Street available in August!
This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom w/ office apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.
Features:
° Kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances
° Hardwood floors throughout
° Master bedroom with closet
° Half-bedroom - could be used as an office or large walk-in closet!
° Full bathroom with clean, modern tiling
° Washer and dryer hookups
° Coin-operated laundry room
° Living room/common area
° Ceiling fans
° Free off-street parking
° Pets are welcome!
° Safe neighborhood within walking distance to many local businesses, bus routes and other amenities!
Utilities:
° WE PAY heat, water, sewer, trash.
° TENANT PAYS electric only (lights and anything plugged in)
Application Process:
° We require a completed rental application including proof of income. There is no application fee. We routinely run a background check, there is no credit check!
Rental Application:
° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
If you are interested and would like more information, please call or text us at (570) 491-8222!
Commercial/Apartments