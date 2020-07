Yards at Three Crossings

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel oven range Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard doorman elevator gym green community parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Yards at 3 Crossings is Pittsburgh’s freshest riverfront apartment residence stocked with the amenities you are looking for … and then some. Set on a former Pitt Ohio Express truck yard, this new 300-unit pet-friendly community invites residents to relax in the sustainably designed and modern studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and recharge in the best backyard in the ‘Burgh: an acre of green space along the Allegheny River.