Amenities
The Wightman Street Apartments feature comfortable units in a beautifully maintained building. All are attractively landscaped, with reserved off-street parking and garages available. Within easy walking distance to the heart of Squirrel Hill, residents can enjoy shopping, restaurants, cafes and more that are all close to home! Even better? Public transportation and the Walnut Capital Shuttle stop a few steps from your front door! Being so close to Pittsburgh’s respected universities -such as Carnegie Mellon & University of Pittsburgh - and several notable hospitals & medical centers help make this the perfect place for graduate students, young professionals, and couples.