Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Wightman Street Apartments

2135 Wightman St · (833) 956-8018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2135 Wightman St, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2129-14 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,157

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 2129-08 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,167

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

Unit 2135-01 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,182

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wightman Street Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
e-payments
smoke-free community
The Wightman Street Apartments feature comfortable units in a beautifully maintained building. All are attractively landscaped, with reserved off-street parking and garages available. Within easy walking distance to the heart of Squirrel Hill, residents can enjoy shopping, restaurants, cafes and more that are all close to home! Even better? Public transportation and the Walnut Capital Shuttle stop a few steps from your front door! Being so close to Pittsburgh’s respected universities -such as Carnegie Mellon & University of Pittsburgh - and several notable hospitals & medical centers help make this the perfect place for graduate students, young professionals, and couples.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Aggresive breeds
Parking Details: reserve spots. Covered lot.
Storage Details: storage units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wightman Street Apartments have any available units?
Wightman Street Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,157 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Wightman Street Apartments have?
Some of Wightman Street Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wightman Street Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Wightman Street Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wightman Street Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Wightman Street Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Wightman Street Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Wightman Street Apartments offers parking.
Does Wightman Street Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wightman Street Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wightman Street Apartments have a pool?
No, Wightman Street Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Wightman Street Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Wightman Street Apartments has accessible units.
Does Wightman Street Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wightman Street Apartments has units with dishwashers.
