Walnut Towers at Frick Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Walnut Towers at Frick Park

7070 Forward Ave · (864) 428-1616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0103 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 0106 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 0603 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0508 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 0907 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 1105 · Avail. now

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Walnut Towers at Frick Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
internet access
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
game room
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Embrace a tranquil and peaceful living style in our Pittsburgh apartments at Walnut Towers at Frick Park. Nestled in the quaint Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Walnut Towers is a high-rise building with lush winding paths that connect our complex to the natural beauty of Frick Park. Choose from our selection of one and two-bedroom floor plans and enjoy the contemporary design of our spacious apartments.

Take full advantage of the well-equipped fitness center, reservable social room, chic lobby lounge, and free parking! But the amenities don’t stop there, utilize the Walnut Capital complimentary shuttle and perks program. We’ve teamed up with several restaurants, boutiques, and services to offer our residents exclusive discounts and specials all over the city!

Plus, Walnut Towers at Frick Park is located in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, an area with rich culture. Take a stroll down Murray Avenue, a street where you can pick up your groceries, grab the current bestselling book,

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Rottweiler, Pit Bull, Doberman, German Shepherd
Parking Details: Indoor and Outdoor. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage units per floor
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Walnut Towers at Frick Park have any available units?
Walnut Towers at Frick Park has 9 units available starting at $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Walnut Towers at Frick Park have?
Some of Walnut Towers at Frick Park's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walnut Towers at Frick Park currently offering any rent specials?
Walnut Towers at Frick Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Walnut Towers at Frick Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Walnut Towers at Frick Park is pet friendly.
Does Walnut Towers at Frick Park offer parking?
Yes, Walnut Towers at Frick Park offers parking.
Does Walnut Towers at Frick Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Walnut Towers at Frick Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Walnut Towers at Frick Park have a pool?
No, Walnut Towers at Frick Park does not have a pool.
Does Walnut Towers at Frick Park have accessible units?
No, Walnut Towers at Frick Park does not have accessible units.
Does Walnut Towers at Frick Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Walnut Towers at Frick Park has units with dishwashers.
