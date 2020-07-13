Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking internet access lobby cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage game room guest suite internet cafe key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Embrace a tranquil and peaceful living style in our Pittsburgh apartments at Walnut Towers at Frick Park. Nestled in the quaint Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Walnut Towers is a high-rise building with lush winding paths that connect our complex to the natural beauty of Frick Park. Choose from our selection of one and two-bedroom floor plans and enjoy the contemporary design of our spacious apartments.



Take full advantage of the well-equipped fitness center, reservable social room, chic lobby lounge, and free parking! But the amenities don’t stop there, utilize the Walnut Capital complimentary shuttle and perks program. We’ve teamed up with several restaurants, boutiques, and services to offer our residents exclusive discounts and specials all over the city!



Plus, Walnut Towers at Frick Park is located in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, an area with rich culture. Take a stroll down Murray Avenue, a street where you can pick up your groceries, grab the current bestselling book,