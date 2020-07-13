Amenities
Welcome to Walnut on Wightman, featuring updated townhomes with traditional charm. New appliances, beautifully restored hardwood floors, and ceramic baths are just a few of the delightful features of this property. Located in the cultural yet quiet neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, you have an abundance of shopping, restaurants, cafes and more within walking distance. A short commute will get you to Carnegie Mellon or University of Pittsburgh, making these rentals popular among graduate students. Located right along a public transportation line, it is quick & simple to get virtually anywhere in the city!