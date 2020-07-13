All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Walnut on Wightman

1720 Wightman Street · (833) 403-5789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1720 Wightman Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Walnut on Wightman.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
e-payments
smoke-free community
Welcome to Walnut on Wightman, featuring updated townhomes with traditional charm. New appliances, beautifully restored hardwood floors, and ceramic baths are just a few of the delightful features of this property. Located in the cultural yet quiet neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, you have an abundance of shopping, restaurants, cafes and more within walking distance. A short commute will get you to Carnegie Mellon or University of Pittsburgh, making these rentals popular among graduate students. Located right along a public transportation line, it is quick & simple to get virtually anywhere in the city!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. off street parking included.
Storage Details: basement

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Walnut on Wightman have any available units?
Walnut on Wightman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Walnut on Wightman have?
Some of Walnut on Wightman's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walnut on Wightman currently offering any rent specials?
Walnut on Wightman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Walnut on Wightman pet-friendly?
Yes, Walnut on Wightman is pet friendly.
Does Walnut on Wightman offer parking?
Yes, Walnut on Wightman offers parking.
Does Walnut on Wightman have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Walnut on Wightman offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Walnut on Wightman have a pool?
No, Walnut on Wightman does not have a pool.
Does Walnut on Wightman have accessible units?
Yes, Walnut on Wightman has accessible units.
Does Walnut on Wightman have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Walnut on Wightman has units with dishwashers.
