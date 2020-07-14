All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like Walnut on the Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
Walnut on the Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Walnut on the Park

5326 Pocusset St · (252) 262-2492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Squirrel Hill South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5326 Pocusset St, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5326-27 · Avail. now

$1,371

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 5326-28 · Avail. now

$1,371

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 5326-04 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,431

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Walnut on the Park.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
online portal
Located right at the edge of Schenley Park, Walnut on the Park apartments are perfect for any outdoor enthusiast. Biking, hiking trails, golf and more are available right outside your front door in this urban oasis. The vibrant shopping districts of Squirrel Hill are within walking distance, as well as several notable international restaurants and cafes! University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon are a short commute away, and an on-ramp to parkway 376 is right down the street - it only takes minutes to get anywhere in the city! If you are looking for that city feel in a quiet neighborhood, Walnut on the Park can certainly be your next 'happy place'!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Outdoor, Assigned Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Walnut on the Park have any available units?
Walnut on the Park has 3 units available starting at $1,371 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Walnut on the Park have?
Some of Walnut on the Park's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walnut on the Park currently offering any rent specials?
Walnut on the Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Walnut on the Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Walnut on the Park is pet friendly.
Does Walnut on the Park offer parking?
Yes, Walnut on the Park offers parking.
Does Walnut on the Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Walnut on the Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Walnut on the Park have a pool?
No, Walnut on the Park does not have a pool.
Does Walnut on the Park have accessible units?
No, Walnut on the Park does not have accessible units.
Does Walnut on the Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Walnut on the Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Walnut on the Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

University Loft Apartments
3817 Dawson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Laurel Village Apartments
1000 Penn Center Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community
319 Third Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
University Commons
382 South Bouquet Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity