Amenities

24hr laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance online portal

Located right at the edge of Schenley Park, Walnut on the Park apartments are perfect for any outdoor enthusiast. Biking, hiking trails, golf and more are available right outside your front door in this urban oasis. The vibrant shopping districts of Squirrel Hill are within walking distance, as well as several notable international restaurants and cafes! University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon are a short commute away, and an on-ramp to parkway 376 is right down the street - it only takes minutes to get anywhere in the city! If you are looking for that city feel in a quiet neighborhood, Walnut on the Park can certainly be your next 'happy place'!