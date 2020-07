Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system e-payments new construction online portal smoke-free community

Walnut on Howe is made up of gorgeous four-bedroom townhomes located in the heart of Shadyside. Spacious and bright, these townhomes feature great rooms, private yards, patios and balconies, two-car garages and more. Located just minutes away from the delightful shops and restaurants of Walnut Street, Walnut on Howe is also near several major universities and medical centers. A short commute brings you to downtown Pittsburgh to take in a sporting event or the arts.