Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator furnished bathtub granite counters ice maker oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage internet access lobby media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry accepts section 8 alarm system bbq/grill car wash area coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments game room green community guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access nest technology new construction online portal pool table smoke-free community

Experience the perfect blend of neighborhood charm and urban apartment living at Walnut on Highland. The apartment community features a choice of three buildings, each with it's own revitalized character and unique floor plans to break away from the ordinary. Come home to a thriving neighborhood filled with entertainment, culture, style, and some of the city's best dining options. Plus, enjoy breathtaking panoramic views, gorgeous community spaces, round the clock service and more! Walnut on Highland offers 1 o 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 522 to 1426 sq. ft. equipped with tons of amenities and happy to welcome both cats and dogs!