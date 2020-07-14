All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like Walnut on Highland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
Walnut on Highland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Walnut on Highland

121 S Highland Ave · (412) 545-6284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
East Liberty
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
East Liberty

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0305-H · Avail. Oct 7

$1,492

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 0203-H · Avail. Jul 17

$1,507

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 1006-H · Avail. Sep 7

$1,562

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Walnut on Highland.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
furnished
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
alarm system
bbq/grill
car wash area
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
e-payments
game room
green community
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
nest technology
new construction
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Experience the perfect blend of neighborhood charm and urban apartment living at Walnut on Highland. The apartment community features a choice of three buildings, each with it's own revitalized character and unique floor plans to break away from the ordinary. Come home to a thriving neighborhood filled with entertainment, culture, style, and some of the city's best dining options. Plus, enjoy breathtaking panoramic views, gorgeous community spaces, round the clock service and more! Walnut on Highland offers 1 o 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 522 to 1426 sq. ft. equipped with tons of amenities and happy to welcome both cats and dogs!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/resident
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: No deposit!
fee: No fee!
limit:
rent: $30/month
restrictions:
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Attached multi-leveled, covered garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Walnut on Highland have any available units?
Walnut on Highland has 7 units available starting at $1,492 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Walnut on Highland have?
Some of Walnut on Highland's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walnut on Highland currently offering any rent specials?
Walnut on Highland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Walnut on Highland pet-friendly?
Yes, Walnut on Highland is pet friendly.
Does Walnut on Highland offer parking?
Yes, Walnut on Highland offers parking.
Does Walnut on Highland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Walnut on Highland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Walnut on Highland have a pool?
No, Walnut on Highland does not have a pool.
Does Walnut on Highland have accessible units?
Yes, Walnut on Highland has accessible units.
Does Walnut on Highland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Walnut on Highland has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Walnut on Highland?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
The Clark Building
717 Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Schenley Apartments
4101 Bigelow Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Eighth and Penn
731 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
PENN GARRISON LOFTS
915 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity