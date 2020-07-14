Amenities
Experience the perfect blend of neighborhood charm and urban apartment living at Walnut on Highland. The apartment community features a choice of three buildings, each with it's own revitalized character and unique floor plans to break away from the ordinary. Come home to a thriving neighborhood filled with entertainment, culture, style, and some of the city's best dining options. Plus, enjoy breathtaking panoramic views, gorgeous community spaces, round the clock service and more! Walnut on Highland offers 1 o 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 522 to 1426 sq. ft. equipped with tons of amenities and happy to welcome both cats and dogs!