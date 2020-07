Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly alarm system online portal smoke-free community

If you & and your family are looking for the perfect rental in one of Pittsburgh's most well-known neighborhoods, Walnut on Forbes couldn't be more perfect for you. These town homes are not only beautifully appointed on the inside, but are surrounded by lush landscaping and a private courtyard for your kids to enjoy. With the Jewish Community Center right down the street and numerous international restaurants around the corner, the culture cannot be beat here. Located right on convenient public transportation lines, it is easy to get virtually anywhere in the city from here. Walnut on Forbes is truly the perfect home for anyone looking for a family-friendly vibe in the heart of Squirrel Hill's bustling shopping district.